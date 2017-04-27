Register
18:40 GMT +327 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Hot air balloon with the Union Jack

    'Remarkably Low' Levels of Reported UK Foreign Aid Fraud Don't Ring True

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 5310

    The UK government's claims that little of the foreign aid budget is lost due to fraud have been branded "not credible" by the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee.

    In a damning report, Parliament's financial watchdog questioned official findings on how much the Department for International Development (DfID) has lost to overseas corruption. The department's budget has jumped by over a quarter since 2011, to almost US$13 billion (£10 billion). The authors further warn that anti-fraud efforts by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and British Council are inadequate for dealing with the risks they face.

    ​The authors state the risk of fraud in the UK Government's overseas expenditure has changed considerably in recent years, primarily as a result of a half of the overall aid budget being earmarked for distribution to "fragile" countries among the world's most corrupt states. In February 2017, a damning report from the National Audit Office concluded the policy had directly increased the risk of malfeasance — in the nine months to December 31, 2016 alone, 475 allegations of fraud were received by DfID.

    The Office further suggested financial misconduct by UN organizations is underreported, and the problem could be "significant and endemic." There were also particular difficulties in auditing aid spending in countries where bribery is a "cultural norm." 

    Boxes containing kitchen sets are stored at a UK Aid Disaster Response Centre where humanitarian supplies are being collected to be airlifted to Iraq at Cotswold Airport near the village of Kemble, Gloucestershire, southern England on August 14, 2014.
    © AFP 2017/ Stefan Wermuth
    'Worrying Consequences': UK Foreign Aid Fraud Claims Quadruple in Five Years

    Moreover, in 2014, the Independent Commission for Aid Impact found governments in some aid-receiving countries encouraged individuals and businesses to forge documents to gain grants, while in others authorities in charge of distributing aid accepted bribes in return for preferential treatment. The Commission gave DfiD's anti-corruption efforts the second lowest rating, classing it as performing relatively poorly and ripe for significant improvement.

    Despite this, and the FCO and British Council working in "challenging" environments overseas, which necessitates the extensive use of local delivery partners, all three bodies report "remarkably" low levels of fraud. DFID's overall recorded fraud losses in 2015-16 were a mere 0.03 percent of its budget — the FCO and British Council reported losses of just US$20,100 (£16,000) and US$45,160 (£35,000) respectively, despite budgets of US$2.45 billion (£1.9 billion) and US$1.29 billion (£1 billion) respectively.

    ​If correct, DfID's losses to fraud over the period were significantly lower than most other government departments, such as the Department for Work and Pensions and HM Revenue and Customs. A 2016 study by the Center for Counter-Fraud Studies found average rates of fraud across departmental spending should vary from 3-5 percent.

    DFID admitted to the Committee that it had commissioned a study in 2011 to determine how it could improve its measurement of fraud risk, which concluded measuring the total value of fraud would be "too complex and expensive" to achieve given DFID operates using a variety of intermediaries and in dozens of countries, spending its budget in a number of different ways.

    Claims of minimal corruption in foreign aid spending are made all the more dubious when corruption in the countries receiving the most is considered. In order, the 10 states that receive the bulk of UK foreign aid spending are Pakistan, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and India. All but India loiter near the very nadir of Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index, which ranks 176 countries — South Sudan, Syria and Afghanistan all feature in the bottom 10.

    ​Far beyond expressing doubt the figures are genuine, the Committee has effectively branded claimed totals to be bogus, and demanded the report back by November on what action they intend to take to provide better estimates of likely fraud. 

    "The FCO and the British Council should assess and prioritize fraud allegations and including fraud reporting as a mandatory requirement in contracts and grant agreements. DfID has assessed the competency of its larger multilateral partners to determine their capability to handle fraud risks. However, DfID has not yet undertaken a similar assessment of the competency of its NGO partners to tackle fraud," the committee said. 

    Related:

    UK Aid Contractors May Be Cheating Taxpayers Out of Millions of Dollars
    Accept Your Criminals or Lose Foreign Aid - Britain's Intl Development Minister
    'Worrying Consequences': UK Foreign Aid Fraud Claims Quadruple in Five Years
    Tags:
    corruption, fraud, foreign aid, House of Commons, Independent Commission for Aid Impact, British Council, Foreign and Commonwealth Office, UK Parliament, UK Department for International Development, Europe, Great Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok