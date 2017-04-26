'Macron Preparing Anti-Family-Policy' - French Anti-Gay Movement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – French political movement La Manif Pour Tous, supporting traditional marriage, called on people to oppose independent candidate Emmanuel Macron in the second round of the presidential election.

"Emmanuel Macron is preparing an anti-family policy. For the families, for the children, for the future. May 7: Macron, this is no!" the movement’s president, Ludovine de La Rochere, said, as quoted by a statement, published late Tuesday.

The statement underscored that La Manif Pour Tous regarded Macron’s campaign program as a "continuation of the anti-family policy," led by French President Francois Hollande and his administration, who made the same-sex marriage legal in France in May 2013.

The statement also noted that La Manif Pour Tous deemed Macron was ranking money above the people.

On Sunday, Macron won in the first round of the French presidential election gaining 24.01 percent of vote, while Macron's closest rival, leader of the National Front party Marine Le Pen, who has pledged to put an end to the gay marriages in France if elected president, received 21.3 percent. The two politicians will face each other in a run-off on May 7.