Register
19:29 GMT +324 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Britain's then Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne leaves 11 Downing Street, in London for prime minister's questions, Wednesday, July 13, 2016.

    MPs Slam 'Toothless' UK Watchdog Over Two-Jobs Ex-Chancellor Osborne

    © Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 7220

    A UK Parliament report, published April 24, has slammed the failure of the authorities to prevent former UK Chancellor George Osborne from becoming editor of the London Evening Standard while still being an MP.

    There was uproar when former UK Chancellor George Osborne applied for and was appointed to the editorship of the hugely influential London Evening Standard, while also remaining an MP. After much pressure, he has now resigned as an MP, however, his colleagues have poured scorn over the body that is supposed to oversee MPs' conflicts of interests.

    ​MPs on the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee have branded the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACoBA) as "toothless" in a damning new report, which has revealed "gaps in ACoBA's monitoring process with insufficient attention paid to the principles that should govern business appointments, or the values which it should be seeking to promote."

    The former chancellor applied for the role of editor of the Standard, saying: "I've always known that the Evening Standard is an institution that plays a huge part in the life of the city and its people. Now it is a great honor that I can play a part as leader of the editorial team making the Evening Standard the definitive voice of the world's most exciting city."

    'Moral Behavior'

    George Osborne
    © AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Former UK Chancellor Osborne Named Evening Standard Editor

    However, critics within and outside Westminster said it was inconceivable for him to remain an MP while also editing a flagship publication and that Osborne should have referred himself to ACoBA, which ought to have blocked the appointment.

    "Without greater clarity and understanding of what moral behavior is expected of public servants, the culture has become established in public life, that individuals are entitled to capitalize on their public sector experience when they move into the private sector without clear boundaries," said Bernard Jenkin MP, chair of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee.

    "This is the 'new normal' and public confidence in the effectiveness of ACoBA's advice to former Ministers and civil servants will continue to diminish further. The Government must take steps to ensure that the ACoBA system is improved swiftly. In the long term, failure do so will lead to an even greater decline in public trust in our democracy and our Government," said Jenkin. 

    The committee report concluded that the Business Appointment Rules should be fundamentally changed and that a system to manage conflicts of interest needs more than just a code of rules and declarations.

    "A principles-based system, if it is effectively taught by leaders and learned by everyone to be intrinsic to the public service, creates an expectation that individuals will act with integrity, and regulate their own behavior and attitudes according to those principles," the report concluded.

    Related:

    Ex-UK Chancellor Defends 'Long History' of Mixing Journalism and Politics
    Former UK Chancellor Osborne Named Evening Standard Editor
    UK Chancellor Osborne Abandons 2020 Budget Surplus Plans Amid Brexit Shocks
    Ex-London Mayor Offers Chancellor or Foreign Minister Post to Osborne
    Tags:
    revolving doors, EU revolving doors, chancellor, editor, MPs, politicians, politician, employment, report, Evening Standard, UK Parliament, House of Commons, George Osborne, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lords of the Seas: The World's Most Impressive Aircraft Carriers
    Lords of the Seas: The World's Most Impressive Aircraft Carriers
    Tour de France
    Tour de France
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok