Register
19:50 GMT +322 March 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne speaks at the Conservative party manifesto launch in Swindon, England

    Ex-UK Chancellor Defends 'Long History' of Mixing Journalism and Politics

    © AP Photo/ Peter Macdiarmid, Pool Photo via Getty Images
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 5111

    Former UK Chancellor George Osborne has defended his widely criticized decision to take on the editorship of one of Britain's most important newspapers, while also remaining a member of parliament, saying there is a "long tradition" of mixing journalism and politics.

    The former chancellor applied for the role of editor of the Standard, saying: "I've always known that the Evening Standard is an institution that plays a huge part in the life of the city and its people. Now it is a great honor that I can play a part as leader of the editorial team making the Evening Standard the definitive voice of the world's most exciting city."

    ​"I am proud to be a Conservative MP, but as editor and leader of a team of dedicated and independent journalists, our only interest will be to give a voice to all Londoners. We will be fearless as a paper fighting for their interests. We will judge what the government, London's politicians and the political parties do against this simple test: is it good for our readers and good for London? If it is, we'll support them. If it isn't, we'll be quick to say so," he said.

    ​However, critics said it would be hard to be the editor of such an influential newspaper at the same time as being in government, with many asking what line his paper would take on the next budget given by the current Chancellor, Philip Hammond. If the Standard was critical of aspects of it, would Osborne vote against it?

    "No longer being Chancellor gives me time to do that in other ways — yes, in the Chamber of the House of Commons; but also as the editor of a major newspaper, the Evening Standard. There is a long tradition of politics and journalism mixing," Osborne wrote in an open letter to his constituents in Tatton, north west England.

    The House of Commons ethics committee is understood to be considering asking Osborne to choose between continuing as an MP — for which he earns US$92,000 — or the editor role, which is believed to pay in the region of US$249,000. He also is paid US$810,000 for advising fund management giant BlackRock.

    ​His appointment at the Standard is significant, in that it is seen as the "voice of London" and which backed the campaign to remain in the EU — as did Osborne.

    The fact that he is now the editor, while UK Prime Minister Theresa May — who sacked Osborne as chancellor — is negotiating Brexit makes for stormy water ahead between the two, while he remains in her party as a member of parliament.

    Related:

    Former UK Chancellor Osborne Named Evening Standard Editor
    UK Chancellor of Exchequer Osborne Replaced by Ex-Foreign Secretary Hammond
    Ex-London Mayor Offers Chancellor or Foreign Minister Post to Osborne
    Tags:
    chancellor, ex-Chancellor, editor, editorial policy, journalism, Evening Standard, UK Parliament, George Osborne, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World Water Day: Earth’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    World Water Day: Earth's Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    Trump Winery Cartoon
    Make America Great Again with Cheap Foreign Labor
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok