© REUTERS/ Martin Bureau/Pool Final TV Debate of French Presidential Candidates Overshadowed By Paris Shooting

BERLIN (Sputnik) – A German national was wounded in a shooting in Paris, her condition is currently stable, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said Friday.

The ministry "has information that yesterday night a German national was wounded," Schaefer said.

"Her condition is stable and nothing is threatening her life," he added.

On Thursday night, a shooting was carried out at the Avenue des Champs-Elysees in the French capital, leading to the death of one police officer. Two other police officers and a woman, who was passing by, were injured, according to Paris Prosecutor Francois Molins.