Gunman Kills A Cop in Paris, Injures Another in Terrorist Attack

​A helicopter was seen grazing the immediate canopy of central Paris following the shooting incident. It appears the chopper is part of a police operation currently taking place.

One shooter has reportedly been killed as well while the other may still be at large. The area has been closed to pedestrians and passersby.

Eyewitnesses report one of the shooters exited an auto and began firing "with a Kalashnikov," hitting a police officer. The deceased officer was standing guard near the Champs-Elysees metro station when one of the attackers took aim.

People in the area have been told to steer clear as a security operation ensues.

The event occurs just days before French voters head to voting booths in France's first round of presidential elections. Terrorism has been noted as a significant priority for many of the candidates.

There were a minimum of two individuals perpetrating the attacks in Paris, according to police reports.

Police have indicated the attack was probably an "act of terrorism."

