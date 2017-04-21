German Prosecutors Detain Suspect of Attack on Borussia Football Team Bus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On April 11, three explosions went off in the Hoechsten district of Dortmund. The blasts hit a bus, filled with Borussia Dortmund football players, which was on its way to a quarter-final game of the UEFA Champions League with Monaco FC. Dortmund player Marc Bartra and a police officer escorting the bus were injured.

"The prosecution has detained a 28-year-old German-Russian citizen Sergey V. today with the help of federal police. The detainee is suspected of perpetrating the attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus. He was charged with attempted murder, production of an explosive device and infliction of dangerous body injury," the statement read.

According to the Bild newspaper, the suspect, who had been living in Germany's southwestern Baden-Wuertemmberg federal state, was detained near his workplace in the German city of Tuebingen.

The man reportedly drew attention to himself at the hotel he was staying, which also happened to be close to the incident site. While the hotel's guests were panicking following the explosion, the hotel's staff noticed that the suspect calmly going to a restaurant and ordering a meal.

The newspaper added that the suspect supposedly wanted to increase his profits by speculating on Borussia shares' price downfall after the attack, receiving 3.9 million euros ($4.1 million).

The investigators believe that he might have detonated the bombs from his hotel room, which he had ordered in advance to ensure the room's windows faced the street where the explosions went off. The police are now searching for two potential accomplices, also of Russia origin.