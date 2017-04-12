German Prosecutor General's Office Considers Dortmund Blast Terrorist Act

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Germany's Prosecutor General's Office considers a recent explosion in Dortmund an act of terrorism, an office spokeswoman said Wednesday.

"The circumstances of the crime allow us to talk about its terrorist background, so we took up the investigation," she said.

© AP Photo/ Martin Meissner German Prosecutors Look Into Islamist Link to Blasts Near Borussia Dortmund Bus

The spokeswoman added that one of two suspects in the Borussia Dortmund football team bus explosion has been detained.

Three explosions took place on Tuesday near the bus carrying Borussia Dortmund players. The explosions occurred in the Hoechsten district of Dortmund, some 9.6 kilometers (six miles) away from the Signal Iduna Park stadium where the UEFA Champions League quarter-final game against Monaco FC was expected to take place. Borussia player Marc Bartra and a police officer escorting the bus were injured in what the police called a "targeted attack" against the team.