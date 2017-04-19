Register
18:14 GMT +319 April 2017
Live
    Search
    International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde arrives to deliver a speech at the Solvay Library in Brussels, Belgium April 12, 2017.

    IMF Won't Commit to Greek Bailout Fund Without More Reforms - or Relief

    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 5410

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is refusing to contribute to the Greek bailout fund unless the country's debt is "sustainable" - and restructured - IMF Chief Christine Lagarde has said, although her comments suggest the body is open to renegotiation. German malleability is a different matter entirely.

    In an interview with European media, Lagarde made clear the IMF will not participate in the financing of Greece's staggering €86 billion (US$92 billion) bailout program, which services the country's debt (currently 178 percent of GDP), if Athens does not commit to further reforms, and the European Union fails to provide specific details in respect of debt relief.

    Her statements follow a provisional agreement reached between Greece and its European creditors, which would see the country "reform" its pension and tax regimes, in return for receiving the next instalment of the bailout fund. Greece is due to repay €7 billion (US$7.5 billion) of its debt in July.

    Nonetheless, Lagarde's hawkish tone softened somewhat when discussing Greece's obligations in other areas, suggesting the primary budget surplus of 3.5 percent imposed by the EU and much-favored by Germany, was unrealistic, and the country should instead aim for a 1.5 percent of GDP surplus.

    "If the Europeans deem differently, then we need to take this into account. But we cannot adopt unreasonable predictions or build upon unjustified macroeconomic frameworks. Restructuring will be needed [but] we are getting close… our team will return to Greece to negotiate in order to have a binding agreement among all sides," Christine Lagarde stressed.

    In Athens, ministerial eyes will be glued to the country's primary surplus figures for 2016, due to be officially announced by Greek statistics agency Elstat, April 21, and validated by Eurostat April 24. There are suggestions it will exceed 3.5 percent of GDP, creating a positive carry over for 2017 and potentially beyond, and perhaps affording the country a positive negotiating position, from which to argue for less stringent repayment terms. If economic figures are positive, it will mark the first time in eight years — in which period the country's output declined by 25 percent, and almost a quarter of Greek workers were made unemployed.

    Given Lagarde's sentiments, it's likely Greek requests for softer conditions will find a receptive audience at IMF head office, although the organization's willingness may not be welcome to Berlin. As Germany creeps ever-closer to its federal election, ministers in Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, particularly Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble, have renewed their strict stance on Greek repayment, dismissing calls for relief and insisting on yet more austerity. 

    Public Power Corporation (PPC)
    © AFP 2017/ LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
    Lenders Propose Sale of 40% of Greek Public Power Corporation Amid Debt Crisis

    In February, Dr. Michael G. Arghyrou, a reader in economics at Cardiff Business School, suggested there would be no proper resolution on the Greek debt question until elections in Europe were over.

    "With any luck, there won't be a political earthquake that sees a return to the events of 2015, when Greece was nearly pushed out of the Eurozone. Greece needs a credible way forward — unrealistic and unhelpful fiscal targets must be challenged, uncertainty on both sides about Greece remaining in the single currency needs to be resolved, and the debt burden must be reduced," Dr. Arghyrou previously told Sputnik

    With 60 percent of Europe by GDP scheduled to hold elections this year, and populist politicians making much political capital out of Greece's prolonged economic strife, the triangular struggle between Greece, the European Union and IMF, which has raged since late 2009, could be set to thunder far beyond the end of 2017.    

    Related:

    Greek Privatization Fund Asks for Better Bids in Port of Thessaloniki Selloff
    Splits in IMF Betray Divisions Among Greek Creditors Over Bailout Ballgame
    Tsipras: Further Reforms in Greece Depend on State Debt Problem Solution
    IMF Releases Damning Report on Failures of Greek Bailout Deals
    Tags:
    austerity, Greek debt crisis, Greek economy, reforms, Greek Bailout Referendum, Syriza, International Monetary Fund, Alexis Tsipras, Christine Lagarde, Europe, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    The Not So Great Armada
    The Not So Great Armada
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok