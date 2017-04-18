Fillon Under Biggest Threat Among Candidates - French Counterterrorism Body

PARIS (Sputnik) — BFMTV reported that the UCLAT assesses the threat to Fillon as tier 2 on a four-point scale, where tier 1 is the greatest threat.

Earlier in the day, a picture showing an assault rifle, Le Figaro newspaper drawing of French presidential hopeful Francois Fillon and a flag of the Daesh terrorist group was found during the arrest of two young people suspected of preparing a terrorist attack in France.

Also on Tuesday, French Interior Minister Matthias Fekl confirmed the detention in Marseilles of two people suspected of preparing a terrorist attack during the final stage of the presidential race in France.