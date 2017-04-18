Photo of Daesh Flag, Fillon Found During Detention of Terror Suspects in France

PARIS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, French Interior Minister Matthias Fekl confirmed the detention in Marseilles of two people suspected of preparing a terrorist attack during the final stage of the presidential race in France. The suspects, aged 23 and 29, were known to the special services.

According to France Info portal, bullets can also be seen at the picture.

French LCI television broadcaster reported that the suspects were planning to carry out an attack during an election campaign meeting and that the police had been searching for them for about 10 days. According to the broadcaster, arms and explosive components were found during the search.

On Sunday, Fekl told Le Journal du Dimanche weekly that terrorist threat is not ruled out during the upcoming presidential election in France and that over 50,000 police officers would be helping to ensure security on the day of the election. The minister added that the military troops would also be present.

The first round of French election is set to take place on April 23, while the run-off is scheduled for May 7.