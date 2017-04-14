Europe Will Face 'Disaster' if EU Militants Return Home From Syria - Diplomat

© AFP 2017/ OZAN KOSE Twelve Daesh Terrorists Detained in Turkey for Planning Attacks at Referendum

PARIS (Sputnik) — Some 5,000 militants from the EU are fighting in Syria, if they return, there will be a disaster in Europe, Ayman Susan told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We have statistics that about five thousand terrorists fighting in Syria have come from the EU countries," Susan said.

"Imagine that these five thousand terrorists will return to Europe — they can do it…This will be a disaster for the security and stability of European countries and their population," the diplomat stressed.

Over past few years, Europe was engulfed by a wave of refugees from the Middle East ans Africa. Subsequently, a series of high profile terrorist attacks has ripped through the European Union with many of those being conducted by Daesh terror group.