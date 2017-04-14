Register
    In this file photo, Islamic State group militants hold up their flag as they patrol in a commandeered Iraqi military vehicle in Fallujah, 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of Baghdad, Iraq

    Europe Will Face 'Disaster' if EU Militants Return Home From Syria - Diplomat

    © AP Photo/ File
    Europe
    Syria's Deputy Minister of Expatriates and Foreign Affairs Ayman Susan warned that Europe will face a security "disaster" if over 5,000 militants from the European Union that are fighting in Syria, come back home.

    Supporters wave Turkey's national flags and a flag reading Yes in Turkish (L) during a campaign rally of Turkey's president on April 12, 2017 during a 15 July Martyrs meeting and a campaign rally for the yes vote in a constitutional referendum in Istanbul
    © AFP 2017/ OZAN KOSE
    Twelve Daesh Terrorists Detained in Turkey for Planning Attacks at Referendum
    PARIS (Sputnik) — Some 5,000 militants from the EU are fighting in Syria, if they return, there will be a disaster in Europe, Ayman Susan told Sputnik on Thursday.

    "We have statistics that about five thousand terrorists fighting in Syria have come from the EU countries," Susan said.

    "Imagine that these five thousand terrorists will return to Europe — they can do it…This will be a disaster for the security and stability of European countries and their population," the diplomat stressed.

    Over past few years, Europe was engulfed by a wave of refugees from the Middle East ans Africa. Subsequently, a series of high profile terrorist attacks has ripped through the European Union with many of those being conducted by Daesh terror group.

     

    militant group, European Union, Syria
      avatar
      raptorabz
      What else can Europe expect, if France and UK support the white helmet (Isis) terrorist and provide them with money and passports., they deserve everything the terrorist can give.
      avatar
      Trihalo42
      "Refugees" with combat trained leadership. Brings "sleeper cell" to a whole new level.
