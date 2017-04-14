Europe Will Face 'Disaster' if EU Militants Return Home From Syria - Diplomat

"We have statistics that about five thousand terrorists fighting in Syria have come from the EU countries," Susan said.
"Imagine that these five thousand terrorists will return to Europe — they can do it…This will be a disaster for the security and stability of European countries and their population," the diplomat stressed.
Over past few years, Europe was engulfed by a wave of refugees from the Middle East ans Africa. Subsequently, a series of high profile terrorist attacks has ripped through the European Union with many of those being conducted by Daesh terror group.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete What else can Europe expect, if France and UK support the white helmet (Isis) terrorist and provide them with money and passports., they deserve everything the terrorist can give. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "Refugees" with combat trained leadership. Brings "sleeper cell" to a whole new level.
raptorabz
Trihalo42