Register
19:24 GMT +312 April 2017
Live
    Search
    The Eiffel Tower rises from behind blossoming flowers and trees on a Spring day, in Paris, France

    Echoes of Brexit: Volatility Rises in European Markets Ahead of French Election

    © AP Photo/ Christophe Ena
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 223750

    The rise of anti-establishment populism, Euroscepticism, and the popularity of radical left or far-right solutions are feeding growing concerns of France possibly leaving the Eurozone after the upcoming election, giving the market anxiety over Europe's economic future.

    Kristian Rouz — In a similar fashion to the pre-Brexit referendum market dynamics, European traders and investors have expressed mounting anxiety over the upcoming presidential election in France, set for 23 April. The steep ascent of the right-wing populism over the past year in Europe and the US has led many observers to believe the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen has a serious chance of winning the Republic's Presidency, pulling France out of the Eurozone and thus reshaping the economic landscape of Europe.

    An image of the Syrian flag in Damascus
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    French Presidential Candidate Asselineau Doubts Damascus Behind Idlib Attack
    There are also other candidates in the French election, whose high popularity and radical fail to inspire any confidence in the market. The left-wing radical, Jean-Luc Melenchon, who is seeking to hike taxes and withdraw from international trade pacts, has risen to third in the opinion polls recently (Le Pen now ranks second, below the centrist Emmanuel Macron).

    Melenchon's leftist agenda is an even greater concern to the European markets than Le Pen's isolationist aspirations, as the immediate effects of the right-wing populism to the economy have been observed in the UK and the US over the past several months. Meanwhile, the leftist emphasis on greater wealth redistribution in the slow-growth environment is deemed quite alarming.

    "The rise of Melenchon reminds us that Euroscepticism is a more widespread phenomenon across much of Europe than many believe, and that a runoff between Melenchon and the Front National's [Marine] Le Pen would certainly give financial markets palpitations," BNP Paribas Investments Partners said in a note.

    The fears of Frexit have fuelled the market anxiety in Europe this week, which is poised to mount as the election draws nearer, peaking on 23 April. The spread between the French and German 10-year government bonds hit a seven-week high at 0.75pc. The Deutsche Bunds are a more sustainable market tool in terms of both the yield and value, whilst the French debt securities are tanking in value, accompanied by a rising yield.

    Amid these concerns, the euro fell to a one-month low to $1.0579. Le Pen's victory would inevitably pull the Eurozone's second-largest economy out from the bloc, affecting the common currency's value to an even greater extent, with the euro-dollar parity becoming a likelier scenario.

    Euro currency
    © Photo: Pixabay
    How Frexit and Itexit Could Help Indebted Nations Pay Creditors Off
    As the French volatility is mounting, the demand for risk in the financial markets has increased, with the country's main stock index, CAC40, having gained 0.6pc on Wednesday.

    Most importantly, however, the broader European market volatility index has seen a dramatic rise in open interest options. The VStoxx (European VIX) options outstanding have increased from roughly 400,000 in early January to the current 1.5 mln ahead of the French election as investors are seeking ways to hedge against the potential market fallout entailing the election.

    The VIX (Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index), or its European counterpart, VStoxx, typically increases ahead of the major turmoil in the market. In other words, market participants are aware that in the four-way French presidential election, only one of the four candidates is seen as ensuring the existing market stability, the centrist Macron. Given the 20-percent support of the left-wing candidate Melenchon, almost catching up with the front-runners Le Pen and Macron, there is more than a 50-percant chance the French economic policies are in for a drastic change.

    The Vstoxx index has risen by 39pc so far in April alone, and is also at its four-month highest against the VIX Index, measuring the market volatility in the US.

    Picture shows French flags and the European flag hauled up, 13 July 2007 on the Foreign affairs minister building in Paris
    © AFP 2017/ CLEMENS BILAN
    Frexit: Debate Over EU Membership May Decide France’s Presidential Election
    Still, at this point, the European markets are far from being in turmoil or heading for a major collapse. With the European Central Bank's (ECB) monetary stimulus intact across the Eurozone and economic growth in Eastern Europe exceeding the world average twofold or more, even France's separation from the common currency area would likely be a temporary setback in the European continent's economic development.

    Still, the outcome of the election will determine the pace of growth in France itself. Currently enjoying the ECB stimulus and multiple trade deals, France will have to devalue its own currency upon separating from the Eurozone, should Le Pen win, in order to support the current pace of economic expansion. The left-wing scenario will inevitably entail an initial economic slowdown, and further economic developments will be determined by the efficiency of governmental central planning.

    As for now, however, many investors are moving their capital into German debt as a safe haven, whilst others are cashing in on the CAC40 bull market while it lasts, ready to cash out just a couple of days prior to the election.

    Related:

    Le Pen Vows to Make 'Every Second' of Her Presidency Useful for France
    Macron, Le Pen Running Neck-And-Neck in 1st Round of French Elections
    Francois Fillon Vows to Never Again Comment on 'Penelopegate' Scandal
    Fillon Says Border Control Only Solution to Migration Crisis
    Tags:
    Brexit, The European Central Bank (ECB), European Union, Eurozone, Marine Le Pen, Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Luc Melenchon, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    Trick or Treat
    Trick or Treat
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok