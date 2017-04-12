Register
    Syrian civil defence volunteers, known as the White Helmets, search for survivors following reported government airstrike on the rebel-held neighbourhood of Tishrin, on the northeastern outskirts of the capital Damascus

    Swedish NGO's Head Receives Threats After Claiming White Helmets' Video Fake

    Marcello Ferrada de Noli, one of the leaders of the Swedish Doctors for Human Rights non-governmental organization (SWEDHR), said Wednesday he and his colleagues has been receiving threats following the release of their article exposing a purportedly staged video by White Helmets group, a volunteer rescue service operating in Syria.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In the beginning of March, the SWEDHR released an article claiming that the White Helmets' video of a child reportedly treated after a chemical attack showed fake treatment, including an intracardiac injection done with an empty syringe, which would have killed a child if the baby had not already been dead.

    "The threats I receive are anonymous, somewhat non-specific. I see them on Twitter, on social networks, my colleagues also receive them. I feel a lot of discomfort because of this. But I hope that my article, despite all this, will be seen by many people," de Noli told Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

    The professor said that he was simply making public his conclusions that he could prove openly and honestly.

    De Noli added that the SWEDHR would continue its work.

    Syrian civil defence volunteers, known as the White Helmets, carry a body retrieved from the rubble following reported government airstrike on the Syrian town of Ariha, in the northwestern province of Idlib, on February 27, 2017
    White Lies: 'Syria Civil Defense' Caught Faking Rescues, Doctoring Dead Children
    On April 6, despite Russia's call for a thorough investigation into the reported chemical attack in Idlib, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located in the vicinity of the Homs city. US President Donald Trump said the strike was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use.

    On April 4, the Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces reported a chemical weapon attack in Idlib. According to recent data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), 84 people, including 27 children died in the suspected chemical attack.

    Damascus joined the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons after a major sarin gas attack in Syria's East Ghouta in 2013, agreeing to destroy its stockpile under Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) oversight. In January 2016, the OPCW announced that all chemical weapons in Syria had been destroyed.

    Russian Sukhoi Su-25 Frogfoot ground-attack planes
    'Don't Become Victim of Perverse Info' About Russia's Operation in Syria
    Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem denied the government’s involvement in the Idlib incident, saying it had never used chemical weapons on either civilians or terrorists operating in the country and would never do so.

    On April 5, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed, commenting on the reports of chemical attacks in the Syrian Idlib province, that the White Helmets, as well the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, could not be trusted. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that the White Helmets was not a trustworthy source of information.

    Related:

    White Helmets 'Made Up Syria Gas Attack Story in Campaign for No-Fly Zone'
    Syrian President Assad Accuses White Helmets NGO of Being Part of Al-Qaeda
    'White Helmets' Win an Oscar, Pope Warns of Water Wars, Trump's Budget
    Oscar for White Helmets: Hollywood Gave Credibility to 'Terror-Affiliated' Group
      avatar
      tobi.gelando
      White Helmet's are a NGO from the terror state Gb and Usa !!!
      So we can never thrust them .....
      Linda
      We should be very thankful for the courage of these academics who has exposed the white helmets at theindicter.com
      anne00marie
      Thanks for the posting the article, that so needs sharing. Strange folk around, but, look at who funds the White Helmets and why? The same people that took us into the Iraq War, spinning the same narrative and what was that based on?
      karlof1
      Telling the truth in the face of tyranny is a revolutionary act. The evidence really speaks for itself when reading the NGO's report and viewing the videos. Meanwhile the morass in the swamp gets deeper daily with my daily newspaper leading with NY Times propaganda that Russia's covering up Assad's alleged attack when the lead ought to be Putin's declaration that the attack is a False Flag with more expected.
