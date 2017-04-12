Register
10:18 GMT +312 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Kosovar Albanians walk under the EU and Kosovo flags in the main square of Pristina on May 4, 2016.

    Kosovo Candidly Threatens Christian Serbs With Ethnic Purge

    © AFP 2017/ ARMEND NIMANI
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 6213

    Politicians in Kosovo have been making anti-Serbian statements, indicating that they have gotten used to "a culture of impunity," which their patrons have fostered in order to implement their geopolitical objectives, Serbian political analyst Aleksandar Pavic told Sputnik.

    A Kosovo Liberation Army (UCK) honor guard stands at attention at the funeral in southwestern Kosovo near Pec and Djakovica for five of 24 Kosovars slain in an ambush in Rogovo last week by Serbian Interior Ministry forces.
    © AFP 2017/ JOEL ROBINE
    Was Albanian Ex-President Sending Arms to Kosovo Liberation Army Terrorists?
    In an interview with Sputnik Serbia, Aleksandar Pavic, a Serbian political analyst, described the remarks Kosovo politicians had directed against the de facto state's Christian ethnic Serbian minority population as a sign that they had become used to "a culture of impunity," due to US and NATO protection.

    The interview came after Daut Haradinaj, a member of the Kosovo Assembly, said that if France extradited his brother Ramush Haradinaj to Serbia, "not a single Serb would remain in Kosovo."

    He went even further by saying that if his brother was extradited to Serbia, Belgrade would receive the same response as in 1999.

    While NATO was bombing Serbia and Montenegro, then part of Yugoslavia, between March 24, 1999 and June 10, 1999, the terrorist Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) was engaged in an ethnic cleansing campaign against ethnic Serbians residing in the region.

    Former Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj, one of the former leaders of the KLA, was detained in France in January 2017 on an international arrest warrant that had been filed by Belgrade in 2004.

    On April 27, the prosecutor's office is due to announce a decision on his extradition to Serbia, where he is accused of committing war crimes against ethnic Serbian civilians in Kosovo between 1998 and 1999.

    Commenting on the matter, Aleksandar Pavich said that the Serbian minority in Kosovo has never felt safe there, and that Daut Haradinaj's statement is "symptomatic."

    "The statement indicates that Kosovo Albanians are used to a culture of impunity, because they have patrons who use them to fulfil their geopolitical goals. I'm not surprised that there has been no reaction from Brussels, which is always friendly about any controversial statement by Pristina," he said.

    Kosovo Albanians wave the Kosovo flag during a celebration marking the 4th anniversary of the Kosovo's declaration of independence in Pristina on February 17, 2012
    © AFP 2017/ ARMEND NIMANI
    'Independent' Kosovo: 'Failure' of One of the West's Most Expensive Political Projects
    In this vein, he specifically drew attention to the fact that the West had never placed "pressure on the institutions of the self-proclaimed republic so that they pay attention to providing Serbs' security."

    Kosovo political scientist Stefan Filipovic, for his part, told Sputnik Serbia that Kosovo Serbs were not surprised by Haradinaj's statement, which he described as a mix of "indiscretion, emotions, and pre-election trickery."

    "We have been living in such circumstances since 1999, and threats are often not limited to mere words. What is most embarrassing is that Kosovo authorities are keeping mum on the issue," according to Filipovic.

    "I do not think that the current situation will lead to the pogroms of March 17, 2004, when several dozen people were killed, more than 4,000 Serbs expelled from their homes in two days, over 900 houses and around 30 Orthodox churches burnt. But in any case one should be careful because [pogrom-like] incidents can occur in the villages where the Serbs are returning," he said. 

    Filipovic added that in Kosovo's northern areas, statements similar to Daut Haradinaj's remarks can affect the ongoing normalization of inter-ethnic relations.

    Earlier this month, Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic said that Kosovo President Hashim Thaci had sought to provoke Belgrade by stating that Pristina was planning to file a lawsuit against Serbia for committing "genocide" in Kosovo.

    Dacic noted that Kosovo was not a member of the United Nations and therefore had "no right for a lawsuit against Serbia in the Hague." He added that the UN International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia had never accused Serbia of genocide and that the UN had, in fact, established a special court for addressing KLA war crimes.

    Members of the Kosovo Security Force take part in a field exercise in the village of Nashec near the town of Prizren on October 27, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ ARMEND NIMANI
    Kosovo is Being Assisted in Creating a National Army: By Whom and Why?
    The Kosovo War between the Kosovo Liberation Army and Yugoslavia was fought in 1999. NATO, led by the United States, engaged in a 78-day military campaign against Yugoslavia over the alleged repression of Albanians in Kosovo. The conflict resulted in the death of over 2,000 civilians and 1,000 security personnel.

    Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence in 2008 and is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, Israel, Iran, Spain, Greece and some other countries do not recognize Kosovo's independence.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Kosovo Leader Halts Bill Creating Fully-Fledged Army – Reports
    Belgrade Slams Kosovo's Plans to File 'Genocide' Lawsuit Against Serbia
    Moscow Considers Irresponsible to Create Kosovo Armed Forces
    Kosovo's 'Irresponsible' Intention to Create Army Imperils Europe - Moscow
    Democratic Party of Serbia Accuses US, NATO of Subtly Backing Kosovo Army Plans
    Tags:
    incidents, goals, authorities, pressure, security, Kosovo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    Looking for Trouble
    Looking for Trouble
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok