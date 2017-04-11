Grande-Synthe Camp in Northern France on Fire After Clashes Between Migrants

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Le Figaro newspaper, the local police believe that the shelters were set ablaze after clashes between the Kurdish and Afghan migrants, which took place late on Monday.

​The inter-ethnic fighting also resulted in injuring at least three people.

The additional security forces were deployed in the area to restore order, with the police forced to use 21 tear gas canisters

About 1,500 migrants are living in the Grande-Synthe camp, with half of them having arrived there after dismantlement of Calais refugee camp in October 2016.

The Grande-Synthe camp, populated mostly by Kurds, was built by the humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in March 2016 to accommodate migrants and refugees living in tents and makeshift shelters.