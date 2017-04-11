Register
    Young migrants get warm around a brazier in the migrants camp of Grande-Synthe, near Dunkirk, on January 20, 2016, where almost some 2,500 migrants and refugees live, mostly Iraqi Kurds and Syryans

    Grande-Synthe Camp in Northern France on Fire After Clashes Between Migrants

    The Grande-Synthe migrant camp near Dunkirk city in the northern France was devastated by fire, following a fighting between the two rival ethnic groups, local media reported Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Le Figaro newspaper, the local police believe that the shelters were set ablaze after clashes between the Kurdish and Afghan migrants, which took place late on Monday.

    ​The inter-ethnic fighting also resulted in injuring at least three people.

    France Protests
    © Sputnik France
    Police Clash with French Prison Guards Outside Europe's Largest Prison (VIDEO)
    The additional security forces were deployed in the area to restore order, with the police forced to use 21 tear gas canisters

    About 1,500 migrants are living in the Grande-Synthe camp, with half of them having arrived there after dismantlement of Calais refugee camp in October 2016.

    The Grande-Synthe camp, populated mostly by Kurds, was built by the humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in March 2016 to accommodate migrants and refugees living in tents and makeshift shelters.

