China's Embassy in Sweden Advises Chinese Nationals to Up Security

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The Chinese embassy in Sweden on Friday recommended Chinese citizens to make efforts toward tightening security and abstain from visiting public places after the truck incident in Stockholm earlier in the day.

"The embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Sweden advises China’s citizens to tighten security measures … not to visit public places and go outside in the night where possible," the statement read.

There is no information about any Chinese citizens being affected by the incident., the diplomatic mission concluded.

According to Swedish media reports, at least one person was killed and dozens more injured when a truck rammed into a crowd on a major pedestrian street in the Swedish capital.

Police have evacuated the Stockholm Central Train Station, suspended rail traffic and shut the city's subway as well as cordoned off the city center.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said that the incident was likely a terror attack.