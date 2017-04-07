Register
15:02 GMT +307 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A rusty chain hangs in front of the quay of the small Luxembourg village of Schengen at the banks of the river Moselle January 27, 2016.

    EU Imposes Border Check Crackdown in the Face of Increased Terror Threat

    © REUTERS/ Wolfgang Rattay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 5720

    The EU is, from April 7, ramping up controls of its external borders, including checking all travelers - by air, sea and land - against the Schengen Information System (SIS), and Interpol's database of lost travel documents (SLTD), heavy criticism at lack of border control in the aftermath of the Paris, Brussels and other terrorist attacks.

    The European Council adopted the new stricter border controls, March 7, and they came into force April 7 allowing for member states to "carry out systematic checks against relevant databases on all persons, including those enjoying the right of free movement under EU law […] when they cross the external borders."

    ​"The databases against which checks will be carried out include the Schengen Information System (SIS) and Interpol's database on stolen and lost travel documents (SLTD). The checks will also enable member states to verify that those persons do not represent a threat to public policy, internal security or public health," the Council said in a statement.

    The new regulation amending the Schengen borders code (SBC) was presented by the European Commission in December 2015. It is a response to the increase in terrorist threats and to the call from the Council in its conclusions of 9 and 20 November 2015 for a targeted revision of the SBC in the context of the response to "foreign terrorist fighters."

    French fire brigade members aid an injured individual near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, France, November 13, 2015.
    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    French fire brigade members aid an injured individual near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, France, November 13, 2015.

    The terror attacks in Paris, in which 130 people were killed — including 89 at the Bataclan theater — and 368 people were injured, exposed major flaws in the external border of the EU Schengen area, in that some of the attackers had been able to travel in and out of the EU without any checks.

    The subsequent terror attacks in Brussels, March 22, 2016, where three coordinated suicide bombings occurred at Brussels Airport in Zaventem and at Maalbeek metro station in central Brussels, gave rise to further fears of the lack of controls on Europe's external borders.

    Meanwhile, growing Islamophobia throughout Europe has led to many external and internal borders — particularly in Hungary and Poland — being hardened to ensure greater security.

    Authorites inspect a truck that had sped into a Christmas market in Berlin, on December 19, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ Odd ANDERSEN
    Germany Faces Threat of Islamist Terror Attack Any Moment

    The move is the latest in a series of decisions in the EU to deliver a more coordinated approach to counterterrorism. In January 2016, the EU created the European Counter Terrorism Centre (ECTC) following criticism of EU-wide intelligence failures.

    Its external border agency Frontex has been renamed and beefed up. The new European Border and Coast Guard (Frontex) was inaugurated, September 2016. Now border control is more closely aligned to the EU's counterterrorism drive. However, there has been criticism that Spain is using the tougher controls to cause traffic chaos at the border with Gibraltar, in an effort to put pressure on the EU and Britain over the sovereignty issue.

    ​The new regulation also enables Frontex to process information containing personal data relating to people suspected of being involved in acts of crime including terrorism and to cooperate with other EU agencies on the prevention of cross-border crime and terrorism.

    EU travelers have been warned to expect delays at external borders, however, the new directive states that "where systematic consultation of databases could lead to a disproportionate impact on traffic flows at a sea or land border, member states are permitted to carry out only targeted checks against databases, provided that this will not lead to risks related to internal security, public policy, or the international relations of the member states, or pose a threat to public health."

    Related:

    Council of EU Amends Schengen Code to Strengthen Checks at External Borders
    EU's 'Lack of Common Interests' Renders Italy's Defense Schengen Idea Unworkable
    Without NATO and US: Prospects of Establishing European Defense Schengen
    MEPs Vote to Create 'Rapid Response' EU Army and 'Military Schengen'
    Tags:
    border controls, terror threat, terror attack, terrorism, counterterrorism, Frontex, Schengen Zone, the Schengen Information System, European Council, European Union, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Attitude Changed
    Attitude Changed
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok