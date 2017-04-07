French Presidential Nominee Le Pen Condemns US Strike on Airfield in Syria

"What happened in Syria is awful, and I strongly condemn it," Le Pen wrote on Twitter.
The far-right politician added that an international investigation of the chemical attack allegedly conducted by the Syrian government was needed prior to the attack itself.
"It is necessary to let democracy and the Syrian people to speak out. It is they who must choose their leader," Le Pen added.
According to Homs Governor Talal Barazi, the attack killed five people and injured seven others.
On Tuesday, an alleged chemical weapon attack in Syria’s Idlib province claimed the lives of some 80 people and inflicted harm on an additional 200 civilians. The Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, that reported the attack, as well as a number of Western states, blamed the Syrian government troops for the attack, while Damascus has refuted these allegations, with a Syrian army source telling Sputnik that the army did not posses chemical weapons.
