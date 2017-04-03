'Great Deal': Trump Says UK, EU Will Benefit From Brexit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trump believes that UK withdrawal from the European Union will be good both for London and Brussels.

"I think it is going to be a great deal for UK, and I think it is going to be really, really good also for the EU," Trump said Sunday in an interview with The Financial Times newspaper.

Trump stressed that he would have thought when the Brexit vote happened that some other EU states would follow, however, he thought the European Union was "getting their act together."

The US president added that he did believe in alliances and partnerships.

"I do believe in alliances. I believe in relationships. And I believe in partnerships. But alliances have not always worked out very well for us," Trump said.

The United Kingdom's exit from the EU formally began on Wednesday after a letter triggering Article 50 of the EU treaty signed by UK Prime Minister Theresa May had been delivered to Brussels.