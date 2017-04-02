Register
    Supporters of Germany's anti-euro party Alternative for Germany (AfD, Alternative fur Deutschland) party

    German Far-Right Alternative for Germany Keeps Losing Public Support - Poll

    © AFP 2017/ Andreas Arnold
    The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party keeps losing public support, dropping from 13 percent in December 2016 to 8 percent, poll published on Sunday revealed.

    Frauke Petry, chairwoman of the anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD), and AfD leader Joerg Meuthen sing at the end of the second day of the AfD congress in Stuttgart, Germany, May 1, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Wolfgang Rattay
    'Minus Migration': German AfD Party Pledges to Deport 200,000 Migrants Per Year
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) A weekly Emnid survey, conducted for the German newspaper Bild between March 23 and 29 among 2,416 registered voters revealed that both German Social Democrats (SPD) and Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc of the Christian Democrats (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU) has been standing at 33 percent both for two weeks in a row.

    The Christian Democrats and the Social Democrats, who formed a grand coalition government over three years ago, have been running neck-and-neck in polls since February.

    The SPD briefly pulled ahead by 1 percent early last month, a historic success that was attributed to the popularity of its new leader, Martin Schulz, as a new face on the German political arena.

    The parliamentary elections in Germany will take place on September 24, 2017.

