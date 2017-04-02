German Far-Right Alternative for Germany Keeps Losing Public Support - Poll

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)A weekly Emnid survey, conducted for the German newspaper Bild between March 23 and 29 among 2,416 registered voters revealed that both German Social Democrats (SPD) and Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc of the Christian Democrats (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU) has been standing at 33 percent both for two weeks in a row.

The Christian Democrats and the Social Democrats, who formed a grand coalition government over three years ago, have been running neck-and-neck in polls since February.

The SPD briefly pulled ahead by 1 percent early last month, a historic success that was attributed to the popularity of its new leader, Martin Schulz, as a new face on the German political arena.

The parliamentary elections in Germany will take place on September 24, 2017.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!