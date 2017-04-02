German Far-Right Alternative for Germany Keeps Losing Public Support - Poll

The Christian Democrats and the Social Democrats, who formed a grand coalition government over three years ago, have been running neck-and-neck in polls since February.
The SPD briefly pulled ahead by 1 percent early last month, a historic success that was attributed to the popularity of its new leader, Martin Schulz, as a new face on the German political arena.
The parliamentary elections in Germany will take place on September 24, 2017.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)