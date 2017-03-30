Register
    NSA Headquarters, Fort Meade, MD.

    EU Seeks Assurances From Trump Administration Over Data Privacy Agreement

    Europe
    The European Union's commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, Vera Jourova, has flown to Washington to seek urgent assurances over the Privacy Shield agreement, adopted July 2016 between the EU and the US to ensure EU citizens' data on US servers was secure from surveillance.

    Privacy Shield is the deal between the EU and the US that is supposed to safeguard all personal data on EU citizens held on computer systems in the US from being subject to mass surveillance by the US National Security Agency (NSA). The data can refer to any transaction — web purchases, cars or clothing — involving an EU citizen whose data is held on US servers.

    However, since the agreement was adopted — and Trump has become US president — executive orders have led to an increase in the surveillance environment in the US, with many raising doubts about the safeguards for EU citizens' data.

    ​Ms. Jourova told news outlet Handelsblatt in an interview that the European Union would withdraw from Privacy Shield if the Trump administration does not ensure the privacy of European data.

    ​"The commitments the US has taken must be respected, she [Jourova] has been very clear already on this and also publicly," Paul Nemitz, the European Commission's Director of Fundamental Rights and Citizenship, told the RightsCon conference in Brussels, March 29.

    Surveillance
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Privacy Shield EU-US Data Sharing Deal Faces Second Legal Challenge

    According to The Intercept, Trump has signed an executive directive allowing for the National Security Agency to share vast amounts of private data gathered without warrant, court orders or congressional authorization with 16 other agencies, including the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Department of Homeland Security. 

    The US-based Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT) has raised concerns about the privacy record of the Trump's new Attorney General of the United States, Senator Jeff Sessions, who has advocated for broader surveillance powers than the intelligence community (IC) itself has asked for and opposed the USA Freedom Act, which the IC supported.

    "Sessions has been a leading proponent of expanding the government's surveillance of ordinary Americans at the expense of civil rights and civil liberties. He has spent his 20-year career in the Senate arguing for broad, often unchecked surveillance powers in intelligence investigations, even though those investigations pose unnecessarily invasive risks to privacy," the CDT said in a letter to the Senate, January 2017.

      John Twining
      Hahahaha - safeguards for EU citizens against US Intel Community surveillance? Suuure. Good luck with that.
      happy1
      International law and rules are consistently being ignored by US governments so perhaps all international partners should cease cooperation with the US in retaliation.
      MaDarby
      All just political theater. Privacy has long sense been destroyed it no longer exists. It is corporations and the so called private contractors working for the NSA, CIA et al who are gathering all the data they are able and in reality NSA is a subsidiary of Booze Allen (as stand in for all the contractors) not the other way around. BND and GCHQ along with French and Italian intelligence agencies are all part of the imperial network of tech transnational corporations which are the property of mega rich oligarchs such as Larry Page and Surgey Brin. The German/Merkel owned and operated EU has, for years, willingly gone along with all this and are never going to stop unless forced to.

      Quantum computers are a reality now and the first of them will be deployed this year. Over the next five years the tech giants and others will be putting them on line. The power of quantum computing is many orders of magnitude greater than existing computers, facial, voice, iris and even gate recognition will soon be so powerful and accurate there will be almost no way to oppose this vast power quantum computing in the hands of the .01%.

      No one in power anywhere in the West gives a damn about the well being of ordinary people.
