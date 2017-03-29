Register
15:39 GMT +329 March 2017
Live
    Search
    CCTV is going to be scrapped in one London Borough. But will more follow?

    Eagle Eye: New Surveillance Software Recognizes Guns in Low-Quality Videos

    © Flickr/ Rafael Parr
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10413

    Detecting guns even in a low- quality video has now become an easier task with the help of special machine-learning software, developed by a team of researchers in Spain. Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with University of Granada expert, Dr. Siham Tabik.

    The software is capable of recognizing a gun from even low-quality YouTube footage in just under a quarter second making it essential in preventing possible crimes.

    The program works with the help of convolutional neural networks that are also used in human facial recognition software.

    Its authors suggest installing it into surveillance and control cameras.

    At Storskog, the Norwegian-Russian border with the border crossing station
    © Photo: Wikipedia/Clemensfranz
    Norway Forks Up for Border Fences and Surveillance Cameras
    “Our system needs just three components: a simple camera, a processor and our new method. Using one or more cameras it can analyze the obtained images and detect the presence of a handgun,” said Siham Tabik, who is a researcher and member of the Soft Computing and Intelligent Information Systems research group at the University of Granada.

    However, to improve the efficiency of the gun-detecting feature, it is necessary to have a huge database of firearms.

    “The algorithm just needs to look at a whole bunch of images of handguns in a variety of settings and it will eventually learn the visual features that make a handgun a handgun, or at least enough of those features to identify a handgun," Tabik noted.

    When asked how the system is able to tell a real weapon from, say, a toy gun, she said that it sifts through thousands of images of real guns uploaded in its digital memory and automatically distinguishes between real weapons and their harmless lookalikes.

    “Once we have all these images [of existing real guns] in our system’s memory we can use them to detect a real gun in real time,” Siham Tabik said.

    "Once the system detects a gun it sends an alarm to the security agencies,” she added.

    Speaking about what is now being done to enhance the system’s efficiency, Siham Tabik said that they were testing it on action movies of the 1990s and that the system’s ability to identify different types of weapons is quite good.

    Police officers stand next to the wanted notice of terrorist Salah Abdeslam (L) and Mohamed Abrini on December 3, 2015 at the Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France, outside Paris
    © AFP 2017/ Kenzo Tribouillard
    CCTV Images of No. 1 Fugitive Suspect Sought in Paris Attacks Released
    “We have almost 90 percent accuracy here. We are also trying to extend our detection capability to other types of handguns, even [fake] ones,” Tabik continued.

    She added that apart from its main role of monitoring specifically designated areas, the system could also be used to keep an eye on violent scenes and upload the obtained videos to social media such as Facebook and others.  

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telergram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Plans to Scrap CCTV in London's Richest Borough 'Crazy' - Anti-Terror Expert
    Hunting the Hunter: Criminals Use CCTV Cameras to Monitor Cops
    CCTV Images of No. 1 Fugitive Suspect Sought in Paris Attacks Released
    Tags:
    low-quality videos, gun-detection, new software, surveillance cameras, University of Granada, Siham Tabik, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Снимок Maja and Thomas чешского фотографа Simona Nalepkova, победивший в Национальном конкурсе 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
    2017 Sony World Photography Awards: Fantastic National Awards Winners Revealed
    California Beaches Comic
    Surf’s Up, Brah!
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok