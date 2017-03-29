Germany's SPD Narrows Gap With CDU/CSU Union Parties Gaining 32% - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The survey's results showed that 32 percent of Germans would support the SPD in case of a federal election, while the CDU/CSU maintained their level of support at 34 percent.

© AP Photo/ Michael Probst Merkel's Conservative Critics Conspire to Force Right-Wing Shift in CDU Party

According to the poll, Die Linke (The Left) party has also increased its results by one percentage point, while the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has lost two percent, showing the lowest level of support since November 2015, as only 7 percent of German are ready to cast their ballots to back it.

A total of 2,501 people participated in the poll carried out on March 20-24.

The next parliamentary elections in Germany are scheduled for September 24. Both the SPD and the CDU/CSU union are members of the "grand coalition" ruling the country since the previous election that took place in 2013.

