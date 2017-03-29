French Presidential Hopeful Fillon's Wife Placed Under Formal Investigation

© AP Photo/ David Vincent 'Stink Bomb Season': French Media Ramps Up Campaign Against Fillon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the BFMTV broadcaster, Penelope Fillon was placed under investigation on suspicion of complicity in diversion of public funds.

The scandal surrounding Fillon broke out January when allegations of his wife being fraudulently employed as his parliamentary assistant came to light. Earlier in March, Fillon was summoned before the investigating magistrate, where he reiterated via a written statement that his wife's job was in fact real.

According to polls, Fillon's chances in the presidential race have wavered and leader of far-right National Front Marine Le Pen and independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron became favorites.

French presidential election will take place on April 23, with the run-off scheduled for May 7.