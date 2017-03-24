Register
15:49 GMT +324 March 2017
Live
    Search
    French police officers patrol near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, Monday Nov. 23, 2015.

    'Those Who Consider European Peoples as Their Enemies Have No Place in Europe'

    © AP Photo/ Jacques Brinon
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Terrorism Threat in Europe (248)
    0 108 0 0

    The only way for the European countries to ensure security of their citizens is to send back migrants poising potential threat, a member of the right-wing Belgian Vlaams Belang (Flemish Interest) party, Bart Claes, told Sputnik, commenting on the recent terror attack in London.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On March 22, an attacker, identified as 52 year-old Khalid Masood, purposely drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in the center of London. He then attempted to enter the parliament building armed with a knife. The attack resulted in the death of four people, including the attacker, and at least 40 people injured. The Daesh terrorist group, which is banned in Russia, claimed responsibility for the London attack.

    "There is a lot nations can do to protect their citizens. We can stop letting people in when we are not sure they pose no security risks. We can start re-migrating people who we know do pose security risks," Claes said.

    Claes stressed that all nations need to work together to defeat Islamic terrorism.

    "In order to restore the stability in our nations, we will need a paradigm-switch, those who consider the European peoples as their enemies have no place in Europe," Claes added.

    On Thursday, Belgian Police detained a 39-year-old French national planning to drive his car into a crowd of people in Antwerp.

    Police officers cordon off the territory near the U.K. Parliament in London where an assailant attacked a police officer and pedestrians
    © Sputnik/ Alex McNaughton
    Le Pen Calls for Sharing Anti-Terrorism Intelligence Between France, Russia
    The London attack came on the one-year anniversary of three coordinated bombings in Brussels, two at an airport and one in the center of the Belgian capital that was carried out by Daesh terrorists and resulted in the deaths of 32 people and 300 injured.

    Many European countries have introduced stricter control and have even constructed border fences in order to cope with the thousands of migrants trying to enter their territories, while the European Union tries to shape joint policy on the current migration situation.

    Topic:
    Terrorism Threat in Europe (248)
    Tags:
    terrorism, Vlaams Belang (Flemish Interest), Bart Claes, Khalid Masood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Trump North Korea Cartoon
    Two Arms, Two Legs: Obama and Trump Must Be the Same Guy
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok