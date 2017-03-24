'Those Who Consider European Peoples as Their Enemies Have No Place in Europe'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On March 22, an attacker, identified as 52 year-old Khalid Masood, purposely drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in the center of London. He then attempted to enter the parliament building armed with a knife. The attack resulted in the death of four people, including the attacker, and at least 40 people injured. The Daesh terrorist group, which is banned in Russia, claimed responsibility for the London attack.

"There is a lot nations can do to protect their citizens. We can stop letting people in when we are not sure they pose no security risks. We can start re-migrating people who we know do pose security risks," Claes said.

Claes stressed that all nations need to work together to defeat Islamic terrorism.

"In order to restore the stability in our nations, we will need a paradigm-switch, those who consider the European peoples as their enemies have no place in Europe," Claes added.

On Thursday, Belgian Police detained a 39-year-old French national planning to drive his car into a crowd of people in Antwerp.

The London attack came on the one-year anniversary of three coordinated bombings in Brussels , two at an airport and one in the center of the Belgian capital that was carried out by Daesh terrorists and resulted in the deaths of 32 people and 300 injured.

Many European countries have introduced stricter control and have even constructed border fences in order to cope with the thousands of migrants trying to enter their territories, while the European Union tries to shape joint policy on the current migration situation.