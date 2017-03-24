Antwerp Driver Charged With Terrorist Murder Attempt

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Belgian police tried to chase a car speeding toward a shopping area in Antwerp. The police managed to stop the car and arrest the driver. Arms and illegal substances were found in the car, which turned out to be registered in France. The city's governor said that a terrorist attack was prevented.

"The judicial investigator of Antwerp charged Mohamed R., a French citizen born on May 8, 1977, and a citizen of Tunisia with attempted murder of a terrorist nature, an attempt to hit and wound in a terrorist manner and violation of arms legislation," the statement read.