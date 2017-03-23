UK-Born Man Previously Investigated by MI5 Responsible for London Attack - May

On Wednesday, 4 people were killed and many were injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd on London’s Westminster Bridge near the UK Parliament building. One man was later shot by police after he stabbed an officer inside the Parliament compound.

London Metropolitan police said they were treating the events as terrorist incidents. The attack is currently being investigated.

The UK prime minister said that a British-born man inspired by Islamist ideology, who had been previously investigated by MI-5 is responsible for the attack.

"The man was British born and… some years ago he was once investigated by MI5 in relation to concerns about violent extremism," she told the parliament, adding: "He was not part of the current intelligence picture."

She added that the Westminster attack perpetrator "was a peripheral figure."

According to May, there was no intelligence of the suspect's intentions before the London attack.

Theresa May said that a total of 12 people, inluding 9 foreigners, are victims of the Westminster attack.

"A single attacker drove his vehicle at speed into innocent pedestrians crossing Westminster Bridge, killing two people and injuring around 40 more. In addition to 12 Britons admitted to hospital, we know the victims include three French children, two Romanians, four South Koreans, one German, one Pole, one Irish, one Chinese, one Italian, one American and two Greeks," May told the parliament.

She praised the slain policeman as a hero.

The British prime minister said that the UK terror level is "severe" as there is no information of a specific threat. May said she will have more security meetings after the London attack.

She said that it is "an attack on people everywhere." The UK prime minister said that terrorists will be defeated. May refered to the Westminster attack as an act trying to silence democracy, adding that "we are not afraid."

"This was an attack on free people everywhere and on behalf of the British people I would like to thank our friends and allies around the world who have made it clear they stand with us," May said.

Earlier on Thursday, eight were arrested in connection with the attack.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW