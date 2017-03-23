London Police Arrest 8 in Connection With Westminster Attack

London Metropolitan police said they were treating the events as terrorist incidents. The attack is currently being investigated.
"We have now made a total of eight arrests as part of the ongoing Counter Terrorism operation," the police said on Twitter.
A Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.
‘We were told a police offer was stabbed and the assailant had been shot' #londonshooting #westminsterbridge #londonattack #UKparliament pic.twitter.com/W2oTOuF2Qx— Sputnik UK (@SputnikNewsUK) 22 марта 2017 г.
