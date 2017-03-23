London Police Arrest 8 in Connection With Westminster Attack

On Wednesday, 4 people were killed and many were injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd on London’s Westminster Bridge near the UK Parliament building. One man was later shot by police after he stabbed an officer inside the Parliament compound.

London Metropolitan police said they were treating the events as terrorist incidents. The attack is currently being investigated.

"We have now made a total of eight arrests as part of the ongoing Counter Terrorism operation," the police said on Twitter.

