UK Counter Terror Policing Chief Believes 1 Perpetrator Behind London Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, several people were killed and many were injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd on London’s Westminster Bridge near the UK Parliament building. One man was later shot by police after he stabbed an officer inside the Parliament compound.

At least four people are dead as a result of the attack. One of them is the suspected attacker himself and one is a police officer.

"We’re satisfied at this stage that it looks like there was only one attacker, but it would be foolish to be over-confident so early on," he told reporters.

London Metropolitan police said earlier in the day they were treating the events as terrorist incidents. The attack is currently being investigated.

A Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.