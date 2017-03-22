Westminster Attack Death Toll Increases to 2 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, British media reported that several people have been shot outside of the country's parliament while a car drove into people on Westminster Bridge.
Media reported earlier that a woman died from injuries as a result of the attack.
BREAKING: One woman dies and 'multiple' people injured on Westminster Bridge and knife-wielding man shot outside Ho… pic.twitter.com/yQWMjh8XsL— Michel Euesden (@MichelEuesden) March 22, 2017
A Sputnik correspondent is reporting from the scene.
‘We were told a police offer was stabbed and the assailant had been shot' #londonshooting #westminsterbridge #londonattack #UKparliament pic.twitter.com/W2oTOuF2Qx— Sputnik UK (@SputnikNewsUK) 22 марта 2017 г.
