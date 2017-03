MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Het Financieele Dagblad business daily cited an Organization of the Public Prosecution Service spokesperson as claiming that Uzbek ex-President Islam Karimov's daughter was allegedly paid bribes by VimpelCom alongside other providers.

Reports earlier in the day cited last week's annual report by ING disclosing it was under criminal investigation into money laundering by Dutch prosecutors.

An ING spokesman reportedly confirmed the probe but could not corroborate whether Dagblad's report that Amsterdam-based VimpelCom, renamed VEON late last month, and other providers bribed Karimov's daughter.