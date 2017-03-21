Register
15:01 GMT +321 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Swedish police officers patrol Drottninggatan street in central Stockholm

    Swedes Demand Action Against Daesh Defectors as Authorities Fail

    © AFP 2017/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Terrorism Threat in Europe (245)
    0 10820

    Around 150 terrorists who fought for Daesh in the Middle East have returned to Sweden and reportedly move freely in Swedish society. Amid a lack of decisive action from authorities, Swedish municipalities are now asking for an opportunity to "work" with Daesh defectors to prevent any more harm.

    Swedish Culture Minister Alice Bah Kuhnke
    © Photo: Kristian Pohl / Regeringskansliet
    Sweden's Plan to Channel Daesh Defectors Back Into Society Backfires
    Today, Swedish municipalities have no track of Daesh returnees. The Swedish Security Service (SÄPO) is the only authority that collects data on departing and returning terrorists, yet it won't share their confidential information with other bodies. The Swedish municipalities admittedly would like to prevent the returnees from returning to a radical environment, yet are left fumbling their way in the dark.

    "Sometimes we encounter pictures of our residents posing with Kalashnikov rifles and Daesh flags in the media," social worker Betty Byvald from Gothenburg's most nefarious ghetto Angered told Swedish national broadcaster SVT, admitting that their whereabouts often bathe in obscurity.

    Anger produced arguably the largest number of jihadists, colloquially dubbed "foreign warriors." From Gothenburg alone, about 80 people were estimated to have joined Daesh, the world's most cruel terrorist organization. Of those, at least 20 are estimated to have returned; however, the municipality is still struggling with their identification. Today, these people move freely and do not face any prosecution.

    "We only get to know them via tips from friends or relatives, or through the press," Betty Byvald told SVT.

    Situation in Paris after series of terror attacks
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Bigwig Daesh Recruiter Still on the Loose in Sweden After 15 Years
    Last week, SÄPO's annual report identified the returning "foreign fighters" as the biggest security threat to Sweden. Accordingly, Daesh was reported to no longer urge its followers to go to the so-called "Caliphate" in the Middle East, but instead carry out terrorist attacks in their home countries.

    "Sweden is fairly unique because we stand out as one of the countries that exported the leaders behind major terrorist attacks in Europe. There are no Danes, Norwegians and Germans in the worst terrorist attacks we have seen in Europe in recent years linked to Daesh," terrorism researcher Magnus Ranstorp of the Swedish Defense College said.

    Two Swedish residents were previously linked to terrorist attacks in Europe. Osama Krayem from Malmö is suspected of having participated in the terrorist attack in Brussels, whereas Mohamed Belkaid from Märsta is suspected of having been part of the terrorist cell behind the attacks in Paris and Brussels. Belkaid was shot dead in a police raid in Brussels, whereas Krayem is pending trial. Both of them had sworn allegiance to Daesh.

    Nasir mosque Gothenburg
    © Flickr/ Udo Schröter
    'Racist' Report Finds Islamists Permeate Sweden, Enjoy Secular Support
    At present, SÄPO only informs the municipalities of children and adolescents returning from Daesh, but not about adults, unless they are suspected of having committed crimes (which they usually aren't). In April 2016, Sweden passed a new law banning "terrorist travels" abroad.

    "It's not that we're rolling out a red carpet for this group, but we want to help prevent these people from committing terrorist crimes in Sweden. Yes, it's the Security Services' task alright, but we have our tools, too. And we want to be as early out as possible," Betty Byvald told SVT.


    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Terrorism Threat in Europe (245)

    Related:

    Jihadi 'Veterans' Return to Sweden, Establish Islamist Extremist Networks
    Sweden to Expect Surge in Jihadi Turncoats Posing as Refugees
    When Jihadi Comes Marching Home: Sweden Braces for Returning Islamist Losers
    Tags:
    jihadism, Islamist radicals, Daesh, Swedish Security Service Säpo, Middle East, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Demi Gods of Fitness: Body Building Championship Held in Russia
    Demi Gods of Fitness: Body Building Championship Held in Russia
    Look Before You Leap
    Look Before You Leap
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok