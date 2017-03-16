May Not Ruling Out 2nd Scottish Independence Referendum, Says Timing Wrong

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A second Scottish independence referendum is not off the table but "now is not the time," UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Thursday.
"To be talking about an independence referendum would I think make it more difficult for us to be able to get the right deal for Scotland and the right deal for the UK. My message is clear — now is not the time. I think we should be working to get the right deal for Scotland and the UK with our future partnership with the European Union," May said as quoted by BBC.
The Scottish parliament will reportedly decide as early as next week whether Scotland's First Minister Sturgeon should be given authority to ask the UK parliament for the power to hold a second referendum.
