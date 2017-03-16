Register
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech on leaving the European Union at Lancaster House in London, January 17, 2017.

    May Not Ruling Out 2nd Scottish Independence Referendum, Says Timing Wrong

    © REUTERS/ Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
    UK Prime Minister Theresa May stated that now is not the time for second Scottish independence referendum.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A second Scottish independence referendum is not off the table but "now is not the time," UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Thursday.

    "To be talking about an independence referendum would I think make it more difficult for us to be able to get the right deal for Scotland and the right deal for the UK. My message is clear — now is not the time. I think we should be working to get the right deal for Scotland and the UK with our future partnership with the European Union," May said as quoted by BBC.

    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sits in the main chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland Tuesday Jan. 17, 2017 ahead of the vote on the Scottish Government's plans to keep Scotland in the European single market even if the rest of the Britain leaves.
    © AP Photo/ Jane Barlow
    Scotland Moves to Divorce the UK Over European Union Exit
    In 2014, Scotland voted to remain part of the United Kingdom, however, the 2016 Brexit vote showed that Scotland differed from England on the European Union membership, as it backed staying with the bloc by 62 percent against 38 percent.

    The Scottish parliament will reportedly decide as early as next week whether Scotland's First Minister Sturgeon should be given authority to ask the UK parliament for the power to hold a second referendum.

    Theresa May, Scotland, United Kingdom
