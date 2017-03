© AP Photo/ Why Erdogan is Likely to Put His Threat Into Action and Rip Refugee Deal Up

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — This is despite a spat between Berlin and Ankara over bans on rallies by Turkish ministers who wanted to drum up support for the constitutional change among 1.4 million eligible Turkish voters there.

Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said the ballot must be conducted by the rules or else Germany would withdraw it permit, according to the Tagesspiegel daily.

Turkish voters will be allowed to cast votes for two weeks between March 27 and April 9 at 13 polling stations across Germany. The referendum in Turkey is slated for April 16. Turks will decide on whether they want to grant the president sweeping new powers.