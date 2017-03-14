Register
20:43 GMT +314 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Tax calculations

    Can Pay, Won't Pay: Tax Evasion, Profit Shifting Rife in Central, Eastern Europe

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 12531

    The LuxLeaks and Panama Papers scandals aroused shock and outrage the world over. However, reaction from Central and Eastern European statesmen and citizens was decidedly more muted. A new report has suggested profit shifting and tax dodging by businesses in the region is endemic - perhaps accounting for the lack of political and public outrage.

    The report was compiled by five civil society organizations in six Central and Eastern European countries — Za Zemiata in Bulgaria, Glopolis in the Czech Republic, Demnet in Hungary, Lapas in Latvia, IGO in Poland and Slovenia.

    The group's work was inspired by Bulgarian tax justice campaigner Dimitar Sabev, who in 2015 set out to determine exactly how much corporation tax the top ten companies in Bulgaria paid.

    His findings, dubbed "startling" by the report, suggested Bulgaria's most profitable corporate dectet in fact received more from the state in terms of tax rebates and offsets than they put back in.

    The group decided to repeat Sabev's exercise in five other countries — and while no other state yielded such extreme results as Bulgaria, the conclusions will certainly be troubling for tax campaigners.

    For example, one of Slovenia's biggest firms, white goods manufacturer Gorenje, has not paid any corporation tax for five years — and there's no suggestion the company has done so unlawfully.

    Furthermore, Hungary has effectively established itself as a regional tax haven, with the government seeking to cut its headline corporation tax rate to 9 percent — although the country's top companies don't even pay that much, via liberal use of tax exemptions and allowances. In fact, the tax rate paid by these firms is less than 0.5 percent in Hungary.

    The study also investigated how the tax burden was divided between workers, corporations and consumers.

    Hungary also fared poorly in this regard — Hungarian businesses as a whole contribute relatively less of their profits to the tax bill than citizens, who pay a larger share through value added tax and other levies.

    The Czech Republic was the only country where the amount of corporate tax as a proportion of total tax revenue was comparable to the amount of tax paid by individuals in respect of income — in every other country studied, there was a significant gap between the amount paid by corporates and individuals. For instance, while the gap between corporates and individuals was one percent in the Czech Republic in favor of individuals, it was 14 percent in favor of corporate in Latvia.

    The report notes that taxes hold "a variety" of social connotations in the region, and are rarely seen as a fair means of redistribution by everyone, for everyone. Moreover, public debate on the issue tends to concentrate on more "visible" forms of taxation voters can relate to, such as personal and consumption taxes, rather than corporate and business rates. Outrage over tax is almost exclusively centred on VAT fraud. Corporate tax evasion and tax avoidance rank relatively low in terms of public concern. 

    Tax avoidance
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Campaigners Welcome MEPs Vote to Close Tax Loopholes Exposed by Panama Papers

    Moreover, "specific historic and cultural conditions" mean many in the region interpret European Union discussions about transparency and cooperation in respect of tax as an attack on their hard earned sovereignty — and a lack of uniformity on rules in turn makes tax reporting complicated, creating loopholes that can and do get exploited.

    As a result, the report's authors stress the need for tax harmonization, and much-enhanced transparency.

    When information on what is going on in international and corporate taxation becomes publicly available, they believe, critique of iniquitous tax rules will become much better informed, and a desire for an alternative structure will become inflamed.

    Moreover, the findings suggest that contrary to a common economic theory, that low and/or flat taxes increase corporate tax revenue by stimulating economic activity, tax cuts for big business and higher earners simply shift the tax burden onto ordinary citizens, producing a disproportionately large tax burden on goods and services in Central and Eastern Europe when compared with the OECD average. Charging the same tax rate on lower and higher earners has also encouraged income inequality, although governments are increasingly wise to this — Estonia, the first country to introduce a flat tax, has started to dismantle the regime.

    Overall, they found the amount of corporate tax paid as a percentage of GDP in five of the six countries studied was considerably lower than the OECD average — again, only the Czech Republic was an exception.  

    Related:

    French Bank Societe Generale Denies Evasiveness in Panama Papers Probe
    Europeans Could Get Access to Data on Firm Owners to Fight Money Laundering
    Maltese Presidency at Center of EU Panama Papers Tax Probe
    Panama Probe Exposes 'Secrecy and Deceit' of Bankers, Lawyers, Accountants
    Tags:
    EU in crisis, LuxLeaks, tax harmonization, Panama Papers, tax haven, fraud, transparency, tax evasion, business, investigation, taxes, Central Europe, Europe, Eastern Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Open-Air Museum in Russia’s Karelia
    Looney Tunes
    Looney Tunes
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok