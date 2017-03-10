Register
    Members of the Kosovo Security Force take part in a field exercise in the village of Nashec near the town of Prizren on October 27, 2016

    Kosovo is Being Assisted in Creating a National Army: By Whom and Why?

    © AFP 2017/ ARMEND NIMANI
    Europe
    In an interview with Sputnik Serbia, Milovan Drecun, chairman of the Serbian parliament's Committee for Kosovo and Metohija, said NATO is behind Kosovo's push to create its own army.

    Kosovar Albanians walk under the EU and Kosovo flags in the main square of Pristina on May 4, 2016.
    © AFP 2017/ ARMEND NIMANI
    Slim Odds: Why Does Kosovo Seek Recognition by Russia, Spain?
    Earlier this week, Kosovo President Hashim Thaci sent parliament a bill on transforming the Kosovo Security Force (KSF) into a national army.

    In another development, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke with Thaci and Kosovo Prime Minister Isa Mustafa via phone to express the "serious concerns of NATO allies" about Kosovo's militarization, the news website Balkan Insight reported.

    "I made clear that unilateral steps such as these are unhelpful, and I urged the Kosovo authorities to remain in close contact with Serbs in Belgrade," Stoltenberg added.

    NATO has approximately 4,500 troops stationed in Kosovo, which unilaterally proclaimed independence in 2008 and is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, Israel, Iran, Spain, Greece and other countries don't recognize Kosovo's independence.

    Serbian parliament members, for their part, said that they would block amendments to Kosovo' constitution that would allow the partially-recognized southeastern European country to engage in the arms build-up.

    A members of NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo (KFOR) holds the NATO flag during the change of command ceremony in Pristina on September 3, 2014.
    © AFP 2017/ Armend Nimani
    Full Circle: Kosovo Army a 'Threat to All Serbians'
    Three years ago, Kosovo made plans for a national army, but heretofore has been unable to overcome Serbian opposition within the Kosovo parliament.

    In an interview with Sputnik Serbia, Milovan Drecun, chairman of the Serbian parliament's Committee for Kosovo and Metohija, specifically underscored the importance of adhering to a relevant UN resolution on the issue.

    "A KFOR mission and NATO should respect UN Security Council Resolution 1244, which does not stipulate creating Kosovo's army. Meanwhile, relevant preparations have taken place for several years now, with NATO instructors training Kosovo soldiers. Actually, NATO created this army, which is why it's clear that Thaci [should] avoid making steps that would be out of line with the position of NATO and the most influential members of the alliance," Drecun said.

    He added that "NATO and the US are trying to give a kind of legitimacy to Kosovo's move [to create its army], because even for them it is unacceptable that the Serbs, the second most influential national community in the province, were excluded from this process."

    Drecun also said that Kosovo Serbs and Belgrade should [be engaged in] more diplomatic efforts within the UN, the EU and NATO in a bid to prevent Thaci from implementing his plans.

    "It is necessary to point out to everyone that the [possible] Kosovo national army would become an additional destabilizing factor in the already destabilized situation," Drecun stressed.

    Kosovo Albanians wave the Kosovo flag during a celebration marking the 4th anniversary of the Kosovo's declaration of independence in Pristina on February 17, 2012
    © AFP 2017/ ARMEND NIMANI
    'Independent' Kosovo: 'Failure' of One of the West's Most Expensive Political Projects
    Meanwhile during telephone talks with Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday, Thaci warned Belgrade against interfering in the domestic affairs of the "sovereign state", but said that Vucic should make Serbian MPs support Pristina's push for creating the Kosovo army. 

    In separate development, the leader of Kosovo Albanians told Radio Free Europe/ Radio Liberty that the future Kosovo army would not pose a threat to the Balkans.

    Instead, he did not think twice before pointing the finger at "the Russia's bases, MiG fighter jets and military exercises in Serbia."

    Serbia Hopes for EU, US, Russian Help in Countering Creation of Kosovo's Army
    Kosovo Establishes Plan to Create National Army, Flipping Off US, NATO
    Kosovo's Farewell to West, Bid to Join Radical Islam League
    Bangladesh Officially Recognizes Independence of Kosovo - Cabinet Secretary
      Mikhas
      By whom? Why, the ones that created them and is keeping their occupation together in the first place, NATO/US of course.

      In a wider Balkan perspective, given 4 US attempts in short time to overthrow Macedonia by "colour coded revolutions" and supporting Albanian terrorists and similar support to Albanians in all neighbouring countries , Greece included,as well as Monte Negro's anschluss to NATO, it looks like US and Germany is about to re-draw the map in the area again.

      Only this time, Russia is not in ruins but stronger than ever, backed by BRICS and the free world. What this is about is to block the Chinese-Russia silk way from reaching Euroland through this vital passage.
    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235in reply toMikhas(Show commentHide comment)
      Mikhas, I agree with you. But in one thing you wrong here. Was NATO E.U .. E.U expansionism saw Russia destroyed, and they NEVER EVER CARED.
    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      Solution? Serbia should belong to CSTO. That should have 500 stationed troops to train Serbia and they can belong to EEU , And even R.F IF they wish so.

      They destroyed Yugoslavia to end Russian influence and expand E.U NATO. They never cared who died. Or humanitarian disasters.
      That's what E.U NATO are a CANCER. Add U.S HEGEMONISM.
