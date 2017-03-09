Serbia Hopes for EU, US, Russian Help in Countering Creation of Kosovo's Army

BELGRADE (Sputnik) – On Tuesday, Kosovo President Hashim Thaci sent to parliament a bill on transforming the Kosovo Security Force into the Kosovo army.

"First of all, we have not come to an agreement on the creation of Kosovo’s army. I hope for help of the European Union, the United States, Russia and all others," Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said, as quoted by the RTS radio and television broadcaster.

In early January, Belgrade and Pristina held another round of the High Level Dialogue for normalization of relations, mediated by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, however, neither of the sides commented on the results of the talks. Ahead of the talks the Serbian government planned to insist on establishing the Community of Serbian Municipalities (CSM) in Kosovo and Metohija.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence in 2008 and is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, Israel, Iran, Spain, Greece and other countries do not recognize Kosovo’s independence.