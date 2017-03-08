Serbia Starts Snap Combat Readiness Inspection of Armed Forces

© AP Photo/ Marko Drobnjakovic Serbia Prepares for 2 Joint Military Drills With Russia, Belarus

BELGRADE (Sputnik) — Serbia has started a snap combat readiness inspection of its Armed Forces in accordance with the decision of Defense Minister Zoran Drodevic and President Tomislav Nikolic, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"This is the extraordinary and unannounced field inspection of the operational capabilities of rapid response force units, which will last through March 9 in many locations in Serbia," the statement said.

The inspection will include combined marches of units, combat firings, decision making processes at different situations with special actions.

According to the ministry, the goal of the inspection is to reach a higher level of skills and combat readiness of Serbian army units to respond to possible risks and threats to state security.