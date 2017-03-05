Register
01:24 GMT +305 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Emmanuel Macron

    Pauvre Emmanuel! Macron Claims to Be Target of Sputnik Faux News

    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    218610

    French presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron's team on Saturday repeated its unfounded "fake news" accusations against the Russian-based RT channel and the Sputnik news agency.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) —In an interview aired on the Sky News channel, Macron's digital campaign manager Mounir Mahjoubi accused Sputnik and RT of working with "fascist" and  "extreme right new" organizations.

    Sputnik news
    © Sputnik/
    West Counters Sputnik, RT by Accusing Moscow of Hacking - Russian Official
    "We are accusing Russia Today [RT] and Sputnik News [of being] the first source of false information shared about our candidate and all the other symbiotic ways of working with all these fascist organizations or extreme right news organizations," Mahjoubi said.

    Mahjoubi went on to claim that Macron's En Marche! (Forward) party had been subjected to cyberattacks leading to its main website and its donations website being temporarily down. The aide did not outright pin the attacks on Russia, stating that their anonymous nature made their origin hard to determine.

    Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the RT channel and the Sputnik news agency rejected the allegations, saying that Macron's team is building its election campaign on untruthful "fake news" accusations against the Russian media outlets.

    "We are flattered that Macron's team continues to build the election campaign solely on lies about RT and Sputnik. Not in good taste but quite funny," Simonyan said Saturday.

    In February, Macron's ally and the secretary general of En Marche! Richard Ferrand suggested that RT and Sputnik were spreading false rumors about the candidate and favoring other participants of the presidential race. The fake news were later "used, quoted and influence our democratic life," he said. Ferrand also claimed that his party was subjected to numerous cyberattacks emanating from Russia as party candidate Macron wanted a "strong Europe in the face of Russia," unlike his rivals.

    Sputnik
    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov
    No Proof of 'Fake News' in UK Parliament Report on Sputnik
    Both Sputnik and RT issued statements rejecting and condemning the "appalling" claims. Sputnik stressed that it always covers facts and real opinions expressed by people involved in election campaigns regardless of whether anyone finds these unacceptable.

    The Kremlin has also reacted to claims made by Macron's ally, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling these accusations "absurd" and also drawing a parallel with the 2016 US Russian hacking scandal. The spokesman added that Sputnik and RT have not run any negative stories about Macron and Ferrand's words appeared to be a mantra.

    Related:

    Fox News Invites Fake Swedish Defense Advisor to Clarify Trump's Remarks
    Nein! German Expert Says Hitler's Phone a Fake
    Fake News Outlets Like CNN, New York Times ‘Danger to Our Country’ - Trump
    Tags:
    fake news, French Presidential Election 2017, Sputnik, RT, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Wow. This article is full of lies about political philosophies. The left is certainly NOT about personal freedom. It seems that the global Marxist conspiracy is staying with the excuse that Marxism is rejected only because of election fraud.
    • Reply
      avatar
      alvaro.marfan
      More than faux news, Emmanuel"s paranoia is due to so said "bidon" news.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Hey, Mr. President! Let's Take a Selfie Together
    Hey, Mr. President! Let's Take a Selfie Together
    Cheap Border Wall Cartoon
    Build the Wall! Show Me the Money?
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok