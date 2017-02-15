Sputnik Denies Macron's Spokesman Accusations of Smear Campaign

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, Griveaux told Public Senat news outlet that Sputnik and RT "fully controlled by the Russian government, have been slandering some candidates for several months, namely, Emmanuel Macron, while sparing the others, Marine Le Pen and Francois Fillon, in particular."

"This is another false accusation from Mr Macron’s party which constitutes a slanderous attempt at spinning public opinion. Sputnik is confident that our audience trusts the quality of our journalism; which they can check for themselves by visiting the Sputnik France website and tuning in to Sputnik Radio," the news agency said in a press release.

Also on Monday, another Macron ally, Richard Ferrand, the general secretary of En Marche! party, said that Sputnik and RT outlets "spread fake news" , which are later "used, quoted and influence our democratic life."

On Wednesday, commenting on Ferrand's claims Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Macron's ally was spreading fake news himself by accusing Sputnik of fabrication. The Kremlin has also reacted to claims made by Macron's ally, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling these accusations "absurd."