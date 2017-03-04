Register
    French MP Says Sputnik, RT Reporters More Competent Than Those of Western Media

    Europe
    Journalists of Sputnik news agency and the RT broadcaster are often more professional than their western colleagues when it comes to fair transmission of speakers’ comments, French lawmaker Nicolas Dhuicq, who is a member of The Republicans party, told Sputnik commenting on the UK parliamentary report calling to counter Russian media.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Svetlana Alexandrova — British Foreign Affairs Select Committee’s report "The United Kingdom’s relations with Russia" on Thursday urged UK regulator Ofcom to take action against "outright falsehoods in Russian state-sponsored broadcasting" adding that key questions as to Sputnik and RT’s "impartiality, integrity and actual news stories remain unanswered." However, no examples of the so-called fake news allegedly produced by Russian media have been provided.

    "Personally, I have no difficulties with RT or Sputnik. When I am interviewed by those two broadcasters in French or in English, I am asked a variety of questions and always have the time to express my ideas and my words, most of the time, are faithfully transmitted. In a contrary, when I recently encountered French TV teams, I had an experience when out of 30 minutes-long interview only seconds were taken and, of course, the parts which were taken had no links to the context or the rest of my speech," Dhuicq told Sputnik on Friday.

    The lawmaker stressed that he had no concerns about the impartiality of the RT broadcaster or Sputnik news agency based on his personal experience.

    "Before judging the Russian media, they should learn more about the Russian society, about Russia itself and try to analyze better and provide evidences of broadcasters' impartiality and integrity," Dhuicq said.

    On Thursday, Sputnik criticized the House of Commons Committee report as biased and not supporting accusations with any significant evidence while RT called it an example of double standards toward Russian media.

    Sputnik had previously raised concerns about encroaching censorship in Europe, following the passing of a resolution by the European Parliament which dismissed certain media outlets, including Sputnik, as "propaganda". Both the European Federation of Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists joined with Sputnik to condemn the motion and issued a call for more, rather than less, media freedom across the continent.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the adoption of the resolution, stressed that it indicated apparent degradation of the concept of democracy in the Western society.

    professionalism, Sputnik News, RT, United Kingdom, Russia
