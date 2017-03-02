Register
    No Proof of 'Fake News' in UK Parliament Report on Sputnik

    A UK parliamentary report into the United Kingdom's relations with Russia has failed to provide evidence of "fake news" in its assessment of the output of Sputnik News and RT, although hinting at a lack of "impartiality" and "integrity."

    The UK House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee's latest report says the United Kingdom's relations with Russia are at their most strained since the end of the Cold War. The committee took evidence from senior management at Sputnik News UK, who disputed the claim that it operates as a propaganda machine for the Kremlin.

    However, in the whole report, the politicians failed to back up their assertion with any factual evidence on the part of Sputnik, which has a long history of correcting any editorial errors whenever a dispute arises.

    The committee wrote: "In evidence to the Committee [Sputnik] could not provide any examples of reporting that criticized Russian military actions," without giving any indication as to why she should.

    "The rise of fake news in the UK is a real concern. Key questions as to RT and Sputnik's impartiality, integrity and actual news stories remain unanswered," the report stated, without giving any supporting evidence.

    The report also said that:

    "Sputnik News portrayed themselves in their evidence as editorially independent, providing fact-based analyses that offer different points of view from the mainstream western media."

    "Given Russia's size and history, the relationship between our two countries matters. But it is fraught. Refusal to engage with Russia is not a viable, long-term policy option. The Committee agrees with the Prime Minister's advice to the US Republican caucus: 'Engage but beware,' " the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Crispin Blunt MP, said.

    The committee said that Sputnik News had every right to broadcast and publish in the UK in what is a sign of freedom of expression and freedom of the press, but warned that the UK Foreign Office "appears not to know what it wants from its relations with Russia. It should clarify its objectives and then conduct a meaningful and regular political dialogue with the Russian Government in a spirit of ‘'frankness and honesty' while maintaining the UK's core values."

    "The [UK Foreign Office]'s Russia expertise has disintegrated since the end of the Cold War. This must be reversed. The Committee recommends increased FCO resources to enhance the UK's analytical and policymaking capacity, and the appointment of an FCO Minister with more specific responsibility for Russia. We encourage the FCO to develop a long-term, people-to-people strategy to build bridges with the next generation of Russian political and economic leaders," said Blunt.

