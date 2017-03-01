Over 70 Refugees Come to Greek Samos Island

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A total of 71 migrants and refugees arrived on Samos, the Kathemirini newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the Iefemerida outlet.

The Greek authorities also reportedly arrested a Turkish national on charges of migrant trafficking.

Greece lies on the so-called Eastern Mediterranean route used by hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers from the Middle East and North Africa to escape from hostilities in their countries.

According to the recent data by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), 2,318 migrants and refugees came to Greece via the route in 2017 compared to 166,005 individuals who had arrived during the same period last year.