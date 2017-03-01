NATO Chief Saddened by Deadly Blast at Defense Plant in ‘Valued Partner’ Serbia

"As the Serbian authorities are working to establish the facts of this tragedy, I want to convey NATO's solidarity at this difficult time," Stoltenberg said in a statement.
The NATO chief reiterated that Serbia was the bloc’s "valued partner." "The Alliance remains committed to helping the countries of the Western Balkans, including Serbia, to safely store their weapon stocks and to destroy dangerous surplus ammunition," he said.
NATO is unpopular in Serbia because of the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia in 1999 and its support for Kosovo's self-declared independence from Serbia.
