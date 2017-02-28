One Killed, 25 Injured by Blasts at Military Plant in Serbia

© AFP 2016/ ALEXA STANKOVIC Serbia Forced to Sacrifice Territory, Relations With Russia for EU Membership

BELGRADE (Sputnik) – One person was killed, 25 more injured and three went missing as a result of a fire and explosions at a military plant in the central Serbian city of Kragujevac, the country’s defense ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

“According to the recent information, one person was killed, three are still being searched and 25 soldiers of the Serbian Army as well as Interior Ministry's employees were injured by the blast that occurred during fighting with the fire at the repair and engineering plant in Kragujevac,” the statement said.

A total of two explosions hit the plant after eruption of the fire.

Firefighters, servicemen and plants’ employees are working at the site. Serbian Defense Minister Zoran Dordevic and his aide have also arrived in Kragujevac.