28 February 2017
    Marine Le Pen (C), French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, kisses visitors as she visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, February 28, 2017.

    Marine Le Pen's Front National Rocked by Yet Another Fraud Scandal

    © REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau
    The leader of France's right-wing party, Front National, Marine Le Pen has become further embroiled in another fraud charge after it was alleged that another one of her aides had been paid via a "non job" at the European Parliament in an effort to withhold details of spending in the 2012 French election campaign.

    One of Le Pen's former aides, Gael Nofri, has told French investigative news outlet Mediapart that he was offered a fictitious contract at the European Parliament in an attempt to disguise overspending in the 2012 presidential election.

    ​The news follows hard on the heels of another set of fraud allegations involving Le Pen, who is running for the presidency again at this year's elections. She is already under investigation by the European Parliament for paying staff at the European Parliament — where she is an MEP — for paying staff out of EU funds who did not actually work there, but worked for the party in Paris instead. 

    French far-right leader and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen smiles as she visits a border post Monday Feb. 13, 2017 in Menton, southern France, at the border with Italy.
    © AP Photo/ Christian Alminana
    Un Autre Journee, Un Autre Scandale: Le Pen 'Falsified Assistant Job Contracts'

    The EU European anti-fraud office (OLAF) alleges that Le Pen used European Parliament funds to pay her bodyguard, Thierry Legier, between October and December in 2011 by falsely claiming he was an EU parliamentary assistant.

    The Front National leader is also accused of having signed off on a similar contract for her France-based assistant Catherine Griset, for work between December 2010 and February 2016.

    Le Pen is vehemently defending herself, saying she never admitted the charges and would contest the allegations. The headquarters of the Front National were raided, February 20, for the second time as French investigators cooperate with EU authorities investigating the claims.

    The Front National leader is not the only presidential runner under investigation for alleged "false jobs." The latest allegations are against the Welsh-born wife of Francois Fillon, the former French PM and Republican hopeful for the presidency, who is alleged to have earned US$538,000 working as his assistant.

    Although there is nothing at all wrong with doing so — many politicians employ relatives — the weekly magazine Le Canard Enchaine cannot find a single person who remembers her actually doing any work for him.

    The latest opinion poll shows Le Pen would win the first round of the presidential vote, but be knocked out in the second by former economy minister Emmanuel Macron or Fillon, if he were to make it through to the second round.

      Angus Gallagher
      Of course Le Pen will win the first round. Sputnik's ultra liberal europhile pro-mass migration shills will be choking on their own bile- but Le Pen's victory will be so big the western snowflakes will be told to suck it up.
      That's how you deal with margianilized Marxist nutters too stupid to work for the BBC- you order them to do what's needed as if they're autistic. And they'll actually follow through. They're not bad people, just stupid, looking for a Neagan to make it easier for them.
      The EU and the liberal order are dead. That's a message that doesn't need Lucille to drive it home, does it? Let's begin again then.
      Marxism is dead.
      Fascism is dead.
      Liberalism is dead.
      Britophobia is dead.
      Political correctness is dead.
      Mass migration is dead.
      Welcome to the 4th turning.
