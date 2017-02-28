Register
10:41 GMT +328 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Pipes for the TurkStream Offshore Pipeline are stored at ports on the coast of the Black Sea

    EU's Move to Kill South Stream Cost Southeastern Europe Future Energy Security

    © Photo: turkstream.info
    Europe
    Get short URL
    139610

    The countries of Southeastern Europe saw their future access to energy imperiled when EU bureaucrats decided to block the South Stream project, Srbijagas CEO Dusan Bajatovic told Sputnik Serbia; he stressed the importance of the Balkan region obtaining access to Russian gas via the Turkish Stream gas pipeline.

    Nord Stream gas pipeline launched in Germany
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Nord Stream 2 Project Can Be Scrapped Only Due to Political Reasons - Gazprom
    In an interview with Sputnik Serbia, Srbijagas chief executive Dusan Bajatovic said that EU bureaucrats' decision to block the South Stream project had cost Southeastern Europe its future access to energy. 

    He also underscored the significance of the Russian gas reaching the Balkan region via the Turkish Stream gas pipeline.

    The South Stream project to transport gas from Russia through the Black Sea to Bulgaria was abandoned due to European Commission claims that the endeavor didn't comply with the EU's third energy package regulations, under which the seller of gas and the operator of the pipeline must be owned by separate parties.

    "The Southeast European countries' big mistake was that they turned a blind eye to the non-implementation of the South Stream project mainly because of the position of Brussels, which did not offer any alternative project," Bajatovic said.

    According to him, the countries of Southeastern Europe are first of all interested in getting gas from the southern corridor rather than the Nord Stream pipeline, which he argued is only beneficial for Germany because it helps Berlin control all the gas streams.

    "I think that the gas sources should be diversified both politically and economically. [For Southeastern Europe] it is hardly reasonable to expect US gas now that a barrel of oil has yet to hit the one-hundred-dollars threshold," he said. 

    Construction of Nord Stream pipeline
    © Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo
    Europe 'Keeping Silent' on Nord Stream 2 Due to 'Pause' in Washington
    Bajatovic also recalled that "there is no gas from the famous Shah Deniz gas field because now even Azerbaijan buys Russian gas to meet its own fuel demands."

    "Both the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), and the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) have yet to be implemented," he said, adding that Serbia is neither mentioned in these projects nor in the Eastring project.

    Bajatovic said that if Serbia wants to be part of the Turkish Stream, a gas leg between Greece and Turkey or between Turkey and Bulgaria should be built.

    "At the moment, we are also working out an alternative route, which stipulates that Serbia will get gas from the Nord Stream pipeline, something that will not be much more expensive than the current route [via Ukraine]," he said.

    "In any case, one can definitely say one thing: Russia, to be more exact, [Russia's energy giant] Gazprom, will not leave Serbia without gas," he concluded.

    In February 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on the ratification of the agreement with Ankara on the Turkish Stream gas pipeline.

    Moscow and Ankara signed an intergovernmental agreement in October 2016 envisioning the construction of two underwater legs of the gas pipeline in the Black Sea.

    The annual capacity of each leg is estimated to reach 15.75 billion cubic meters of natural gas. Pipe-laying work for the Turkish Stream is expected to begin later in 2017 and wrap up in late 2019.

    Turkish Stream pipeline
    © Photo: turkstream.info
    Gazprom Plans to Lend Subsidiary $326 Mln to Finance Turkish Stream
    Meanwhile, Oleg Aksyutin, a member of the Gazprom management board, said that the company will start building the offshore stretch of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline in the coming months.

    He added that the construction process will be kicked off in the second half of the year, stressing that the work on the gas transportation system in Russia has been finalized.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Serbia Needs to 'Take Much Political Effort' to Join Turkish Stream Gas Pipeline
    Turkish Stream Not Aimed Against Ukraine - Turkey Foreign Minister
    Putin Signs Law on Ratifying Deal With Ankara on Turkish Stream Gas Pipeline
    Implementation of Turkish Stream Project Requires $7.3Bln Investment
    Tags:
    company, project, decision, demands, energy, Turkish Stream gas pipeline, South Stream gas pipeline, Russia, Serbia, Bulgaria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      Unless Kaliningrad is part of E.U NATO, St Peter, Crimea is part of E.U to have EXXON and others exploit it, and so on. And Syria is abandoned.
      Is ALL the same .
      Even sports.

      ALL I did was write on this news and they changed to same news with different scheme.
      Is Sputnik penetrated by WEST already?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Fifth Generation: The Most Advanced Fighter Jets of 21st Century
    Fifth Generation: The Most Advanced Fighter Jets of 21st Century
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok