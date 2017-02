© Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev South Stream Pipeline Project May Be Implemented- Russian Trade Representative in Bulgaria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia canceled the planned pipeline, which would go through Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary, in December 2014, opting for the Turkish Stream project instead.

"I think it makes sense to wait until their election, let's see their position. But it's absolutely in the interests of Hungary to revitalize this project, but not only Hungary, Serbia, and I say Bulgaria as well," Szijjarto said.

Bulgaria is scheduled to hold early parliamentary elections on March 26.

"All these countries in the Western Balkans and Central Europe, we have the interest of revitalizing South Stream," Szijjarto reaffirmed.