Germany Deploys Tanks in Lithuania as Part of Mission to 'Intimidate' Russia

"Today we expect the arrival of the fourth and the last train carrying around 20 Marder infantry combat vehicles, bridge parts and a special tank. By this, the deployment of German forces is completed and we can begin the training next week," German military Torsten Stephan was quoted as saying last week.
The military activities of German forces near Russian borders were also covered by Austrian media sources.
"On Friday, there was a historic movement of troops: for the first time since the end of World War II German tanks have been brought to the Russian border," Austrian website oe24.at wrote.
At the same time, columnist of the German Der Spiegel magazine Jacob Augstein believes that NATO's attempts to intimidate Russia are reminiscent of the logic of the Cold War.
"Is the whole insanity of the Cold War back again? Will we soon experience the thinking in categories of Mutual Assured Destruction?" the journalist asked.
Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia is still ready for dialogue with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on issues including counterterrorism despite the alliance's provocative actions.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete germany to intimidate Russia? really? Do these germans realise that a variety of uninterceptable missiles are pointed at them? there will not be any mutual assured destruction, but merely a sure destruction of german toy soldiers & tanks. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete One would have thought.... Germany, of all countries, sending Tanks and heavy armour close to Russian border in Lithania...
They must be frightened of Russia. Russia, do not take too much notice, it's a provocation, they and their masters want a huge reaction from you. Do not give them the pleasure. Let them spend their money, exhaust themselves, the EU is on its way out anyway. All this proves the importance of Mother Russia... for Russia to attract such attention from the 'advanced, liberal, decadent, west' which has been de-Christianised, now a pagan PENINSULA of Russia.