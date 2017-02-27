Register
16:29 GMT +327 February 2017
Live
    Search
    German army tanks line up during the course of the NATO Noble Jump exercise on a training range near Swietoszow Zagan, Poland, June 2015. The German military has seen an increase in deployments for exercises in Eastern Europe and on Russia's borders since the start of the Ukrainian crisis in February 2014.

    Germany Deploys Tanks in Lithuania as Part of Mission to 'Intimidate' Russia

    © AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz
    Europe
    Get short URL
    321703

    The Bundeswehr is leading a 1,000-strong troop battalion that was deployed to Lithuania earlier this month as part of NATO's Atlantic Resolve mission. On Friday, dozens of additional German military vehicles were placed in the Baltic country and are expected to be stationed one hundred kilometers from the Russian-Lithuanian border.

    Lithuanian troops along with the other troops from 11 NATO nations take part in the exercise in urban warfare during Iron Sword exercise in the mock town near Pabrade, Lithuania, December 2, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    Closer to Russia? First NATO Enhanced Presence Troops to Arrive in Lithuania on February 7
    The move has been called by several German media outlets a mission to "intimidate" Russia. According to German Der Stern magazine, in this way, NATO wants to strengthen its eastern flank and deter alleged Russian aggression. The mission is called eFP which is the abbreviation for Enhanced Forward Presence.

    "Today we expect the arrival of the fourth and the last train carrying around 20 Marder infantry combat vehicles, bridge parts and a special tank. By this, the deployment of German forces is completed and we can begin the training next week," German military Torsten Stephan was quoted as saying last week.

    The military activities of German forces near Russian borders were also covered by Austrian media sources.

    "On Friday, there was a historic movement of troops: for the first time since the end of World War II German tanks have been brought to the Russian border," Austrian website oe24.at wrote.

    At the same time, columnist of the German Der Spiegel magazine Jacob Augstein believes that NATO's attempts to intimidate Russia are reminiscent of the logic of the Cold War.

    "Is the whole insanity of the Cold War back again? Will we soon experience the thinking in categories of Mutual Assured Destruction?" the journalist asked.

    Soldiers from NATO countries attend an opening ceremony of military exercise 'Saber Strike 2015', at the Gaiziunu Training Range in Pabrade some 60km.(38 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, June 8, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis
    NATO to Spend $6.1Mln to Build Infrastructure for Its Battalion in Lithuania
    Since 2014, after Crimea rejoined Russia, NATO has been increasing its military presence in Eastern Europe, using the countries' vulnerability to alleged Russian aggression as a pretext. Moscow has repeatedly criticized the increased presence of the alliance's troops and military facilities close to Russia's borders.

    Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia is still ready for dialogue with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on issues including counterterrorism despite the alliance's provocative actions.

    Related:

    Germany Will Deploy Troops in Lithuania to 'Contain' Russia
    Tags:
    military equipment, deployment, troops, NATO, Russia, Lithuania, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      md74
      germany to intimidate Russia? really? Do these germans realise that a variety of uninterceptable missiles are pointed at them? there will not be any mutual assured destruction, but merely a sure destruction of german toy soldiers & tanks.
    • Reply
      avatar
      armor
      One would have thought.... Germany, of all countries, sending Tanks and heavy armour close to Russian border in Lithania...
      They must be frightened of Russia. Russia, do not take too much notice, it's a provocation, they and their masters want a huge reaction from you. Do not give them the pleasure. Let them spend their money, exhaust themselves, the EU is on its way out anyway. All this proves the importance of Mother Russia... for Russia to attract such attention from the 'advanced, liberal, decadent, west' which has been de-Christianised, now a pagan PENINSULA of Russia.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet the Stunning Crimean Ladies Competing in Sevastopol Beauty Pageant
    Meet the Stunning Crimean Ladies Competing in Sevastopol Beauty Pageant
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok